Royalton Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Offense Comm. in the Presence of a Minor
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B2001667
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Domingus
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933
DATE/TIME: 04/15/2024 @ 2147 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Sesame Street, Braintree, Vermont
VIOLATION:
T13 VSA 1043: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
T13 VSA 1047: Offense committed within the presence of a child
ACCUSED: Ethan Tanner
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Braintree, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks were advised of a domestic disturbance that occurred at a residence located in the Town of Braintree, Vermont.
Through investigation, Troopers determined Tanner (27) of Braintree, Vermont caused fear of bodily injury to a household member. Tanner was taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks in Royalton for processing.
After processing, Tanner was transported to the Southern State Correctional Facility where he was held on $5,000.00 bail. Tanner is scheduled to appear before the Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 04/16/2024 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/16/24, 1230 hours
COURT: Orange County County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $5,000
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Ray Domingus & K9 Cash
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks