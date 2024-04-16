Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Offense Comm. in the Presence of a Minor

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT


DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY


VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE


CASE#: 24B2001667


RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Domingus                         


STATION:  Royalton                   


CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933


DATE/TIME: 04/15/2024 @ 2147 hours


INCIDENT LOCATION: Sesame Street, Braintree, Vermont


VIOLATION:


           T13 VSA 1043: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault


           T13 VSA 1047: Offense committed within the presence of a child


ACCUSED:  Ethan Tanner                                             


AGE: 27


CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Braintree, VT


VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:


On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks were advised of a domestic disturbance that occurred at a residence located in the Town of Braintree, Vermont. 


Through investigation, Troopers determined Tanner (27) of Braintree, Vermont caused fear of bodily injury to a household member. Tanner was taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks in Royalton for processing. 


After processing, Tanner was transported to the Southern State Correctional Facility where he was held on $5,000.00 bail.  Tanner is scheduled to appear before the Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 04/16/2024 at 1230 hours.


COURT ACTION: Y


COURT DATE/TIME:  04/16/24, 1230 hours


COURT: Orange County County Superior Court


LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility   


BAIL: $5,000


MUG SHOT: Yes


*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.


Trooper Ray Domingus & K9 Cash

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks

 

