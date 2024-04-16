Royalton Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Offense Comm. in the Presence of a Minor

VSP News Release-Incident





CASE#: 24B2001667





RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Domingus





STATION: Royalton





CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933





DATE/TIME: 04/15/2024 @ 2147 hours





INCIDENT LOCATION: Sesame Street, Braintree, Vermont





VIOLATION:





T13 VSA 1043: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault





T13 VSA 1047: Offense committed within the presence of a child





ACCUSED: Ethan Tanner





AGE: 27





CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Braintree, VT





VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:





On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks were advised of a domestic disturbance that occurred at a residence located in the Town of Braintree, Vermont.





Through investigation, Troopers determined Tanner (27) of Braintree, Vermont caused fear of bodily injury to a household member. Tanner was taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks in Royalton for processing.





After processing, Tanner was transported to the Southern State Correctional Facility where he was held on $5,000.00 bail. Tanner is scheduled to appear before the Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 04/16/2024 at 1230 hours.





COURT ACTION: Y





COURT DATE/TIME: 04/16/24, 1230 hours





COURT: Orange County County Superior Court





LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility





BAIL: $5,000





MUG SHOT: Yes





*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



