Emagia Launches GiaPay AI-powered B2B Customer Payments Platform For Global Enterprises
Giapay to enable faster, frictionless and cost-effective B2B customer payments orchestration for global enterprises.
We are excited to announce GiaPay, a one-stop B2B payments orchestration platform for global businesses to enable faster, frictionless and cost-effective payment flows from their customers .””SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emagia, the leading provider of the Autonomous Finance Platform for enterprises, today announced GiaPay, AI-powered B2B Payments Orchestration solution designed for the modern B2B payments needs of global enterprises.
“Global enterprises are seeking easy-to-deploy, frictionless and cost-effective digital B2B payments to accelerate their cash flow from customers,” said Veena Gundavelli, Founder and CEO of Emagia. “B2B payments strategy requires flexible orchestration over a broad range of global payment services for optimization of transaction costs and enabling frictionless payment experience. We are excited to announce GiaPay, a one-stop B2B payments orchestration platform for global businesses to enable faster, frictionless and cost-effective customer payments flows. GiaPay is aimed to accelerate the order-to-cash cycle and improve cash flow for our customers.”
Key features of Emagia’s GiaPay include
Unified Payment Connector - One connector to integrate with and orchestrate across any payment service including credit cards and direct account-to-account bank payments
Smart and Flexible Payments Orchestration - Strategy-based payments options for credit cards and direct bank payments for different types of invoices.
Transaction Fee Optimization - Intelligent optimization of interchange fees with Level2/Level3 data and smart data augmentation for reducing declines.
Surcharge Fee Facilitation - Simple and easy enablement of surcharge fees facilitation to end customers to minimize costs for enterprise suppliers.
Secure Authentication Services - Enabling bank account authentication services for account-to-account payment services including ACH/SEPA/NEFT/RTP/FedNow and other services
Secure Payments Tokenization - Secure payment methods with tokenization and storing in your enterprise vault for safe and secure processing
Embedded AI-assistant - Improved customer payments experience with Gia, conversational AI presenting invoice information, helping on payment options and taking any disputes information from customers.
API connector to ERPs - Integrate easily as an embedded finance component with leading ERP and e-Commerce systems SAP, Oracle, NetSuite, JDE, Workday and other systems easily
Giapay is available as a stand-alone solution and also available integrated with Emagia accounts receivables management modules.
Over 1M buyers are currently on GiaPay network and Emagia’s enterprise customers are already receiving several millions in transaction amounts from their buyers securely using GiaPay.
Leading payment services available on GiaPay include Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Chase Paymentech, CardX, Paypal and banks including JPMC, WellsFargo, BMO and others. For more information, visit https://www.emagia.com/products/giapay/
About Emagia:
Emagia is the leading provider of autonomous finance platforms modernizing order-to-cash operations for global enterprises. Emagia’s mission is to empower all finance executives and organizations to realize their fullest potential by driving exponential efficiency and unlocking strategic advantage in their finance operations. Emagia’s AI-powered Order-to-Cash platform brings together AI, analytics, and automation to drive exponential efficiency to the end-to-end OTC process – order entry, credit, e-invoicing, e-payments, receivables, collections, deductions and cash application. Emagia’s platform has processed over $950 billion in accounts receivables for enterprises in over 90 countries in over 25 languages. The Silicon Valley-based company recently earned distinction among the world’s top fintech companies by CNBC, and is recognized as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Invoice-to-Cash solutions.
