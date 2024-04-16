Middle East Bottled Water Market Size, Share, Key Players Analysis, Trends and Report 2024-2032

Middle East Bottled Water Market Research Report 2024-2032

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Middle East Bottled Water Market Report by Product Type (Still, Carbonated, Flavored, Mineral), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Direct Sales, On-Trade, and Others), Packaging Type (PET Bottles, Metal Cans, and Others), and Country 2024-2032”. The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the Middle East bottled water market size, share, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How Big is the Middle East Bottled Water Market?

The Middle East bottled water market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.54% during 2024-2032.

Request to Get the Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/middle-east-bottled-water-market-report/requestsample

Middle East Bottled Water Market Growth:

The growing awareness about the health benefits associated with drinking bottled water is one of the factors contributing to the growth of the market in the Middle East. Additionally, the demand for bottled water has increased due to the scarcity of potable water in the region, which is fueling the market. In line with this, the market is further augmented due to the rising tourism industry particularly in countries, such as UAE, and Saudi Arabia, which is enabling the tourists to buy bottled water as a safe alternative.

Moreover, as individuals in the region are inclining towards following a healthy lifestyle, they are utilizing bottled water as a healthy option to keep themselves hydrated, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Middle East Bottled Water Market Segmentation:

Product Type Insights:

• Still

• Carbonated

• Flavored

• Mineral

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the product type. This includes still, carbonated, flavored, and mineral.

Distribution Channel Insights:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Direct Sales

• On-Trade

• Others

A detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the distribution channel have also been provided in the report. This includes supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, direct sales, on-trade, and others.

Packaging Type Insights:

• PET Bottles

• Metal Cans

• Others

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the packaging type. This includes PET bottles, metal cans, and others.

Country Insights:

• Saudi Arabia

• Turkey

• Israel

• United Arab Emirates

• Iran

• Iraq

• Qatar

• Kuwait

• Oman

• Jordan

• Bahrain

• Others

The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of all the major regional markets, which include Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Iran, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, Bahrain, and Others.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the Middle East bottled water market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• Gulfa Mineral Water and Processing Industries LLC

• Nova Water

• Masafi Co. LLC

• National Food Products Company

• Nestlé S.A.

Middle East Bottled Water Market Trends:

In addition to this, the launch of unique water bottles, such as premium bottled water, mineral water, alkaline water, flavored water, etc., is one of the emerging trends in the Middle East bottled water market, which are providing a diverse range of options to cater to their needs. Furthermore, as consumers are becoming conscious towards the environment, the manufacturers are utilizing biodegradable material and environmentally friendly packaging, which is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Apart from this, the strategies made by the suppliers to introduce the product through digital marketing and e-commerce platforms is reaching out to a broader range of consumer base, which is projected to bolster the Middle East bottled water market over the forecasted period.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=19273&flag=C

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2018-2023)

• Market Outlook (2024-2032)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse More Reports:

https://www.whatech.com/og/markets-research/materials-chemicals/808112-europe-biodiesel-market-is-estimated-to-reach-cagr-of-5-15-by-2032

https://www.whatech.com/og/markets-research/consumer/808131-saudi-arabia-perfume-market-is-expected-to-hit-a-valuation-of-us-2-6-billion-during-2024-2032

https://www.whatech.com/og/markets-research/energy/808164-brazil-power-market-is-predicted-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-6-53-by-2032

https://www.whatech.com/og/markets-research/transport/808188-europe-automotive-connectors-market-size-to-reach-us-8-1-billion-cagr-of-5-3-by-2032

https://www.whatech.com/og/markets-research/food-beverage/809032-north-america-a2-milk-market-size-is-projected-to-exhibit-growth-rate-16-25-cagr-during-2024-2032

https://www.whatech.com/og/markets-research/it/809063-vietnam-conversational-ai-market-thrives-with-19-50-cagr-shaping-the-future-technology

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.