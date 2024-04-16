PHILIPPINES, April 16 - Press Release

April 15, 2024 Bong Go boosts recovery and rebuilding efforts of typhoon victims in Miag-ao, Iloilo On Friday, April 12, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go gave support to those recovering from Typhoon Egay in Miag-ao, Iloilo. The aid distribution took place at the National Housing Authority (NHA) Regional Office in Iloilo City. Go's Malasakit Team gave away snacks, grocery packs, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball to the beneficiaries. Through the initiative of Go and in coordination with Governor Arthur "Toto" Defensor, Jr., Vice Governor Christine Garin, Congresswoman Janette Garin, Miag-ao Mayor Richard Garin, and Vice Mayor Macario Nicer "Mac" Napulan, among others, representatives from the NHA extended emergency housing assistance to help six victims rebuild their homes. "Mga kababayan, nandirito rin ang ating NHA para sa Emergency Housing Assistance Program o EHAP. Bibigyan kayo ng pambili ng housing materials tulad ng pako, yero at iba pa. Ito 'yung programa na matagal ko nang isinulong para patuloy na matulungan ang mga nasunugan, binagyo, nabahaan, na nasiraan ng mga bahay para makapagtayo ulit at makabangon muli," said Go in a video message. Furthermore, Go, who is also known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassion for poor Filipinos, highlighted his filed Senate Bill No. 2451, known as the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, which he co-sponsored and is one of the authors in the Senate. Based on the Mandatory Evacuation Center bill Go filed earlier, the proposed legislation underscores the necessity of establishing mandatory evacuation centers in provinces and municipalities. Go, as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, then encouraged individuals with health issues to visit any of the Malasakit Centers in the province, where they can readily obtain medical assistance offered by the government. Malasakit Centers in Iloilo are located at West Visayas State University Medical Center and Western Visayas Medical Center (WVMC) in Iloilo City. Other Malasakit Centers in the province are at Don Jose S. Monfort Medical Center Extension Hospital in Barotac Nuevo, Western Visayas Sanitarium, and General Hospital (WVSGH) in Santa Barbara. The main goal of the Malasakit Center is to minimize patients' hospital bills to the lowest feasible amount. The Department of Health (DOH) reports that over ten million underprivileged Filipinos have benefited from 162 operational Malasakit Centers across the country. As vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go also supported the road concretion in Barangay Igpuro in the town. Go personally visited the province the previous day where he attended the opening ceremonies of the Philippine Pharmacists Association Inc. (PPhA) Annual National Convention and the Philippine Councilors' League Visayas Island Congress, both in Iloilo City. He also helped displaced workers and typhoon victims, and also checked the Super Health Center in Pototan. Last March 22, Go was in Lambunao where he joined the groundbreaking of a Super Health Center and assisted more displaced workers. He was also in Iloilo City to participate in the Lady Local Legislators League of the Philippines National Summit.