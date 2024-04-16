MEDIA RELEASE – NOFOTANE WOMEN AWARDED WITH SEED FUNDING

Six Nofotane Women Entrepreneurs are the recipients of the Fatu Toa Award for Seed Funding of USD500 each, to expand their existing small businesses under the current project by the Samoa Victim Support Group (SVSG) and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP).

The recipients were chosen from the 100 Nofotane women entrepreneurs who participated in the Business Development Training in February 2024, out of which, 40 of them submitted applications for the Fatu Toa Award. There were two awardees from Savaii and four from Upolu. One of the awardees is a Nofotane Woman with a disability, which highlights the inclusivity of SVSG’s services and programs.

The focus of the SVSG/ESCAP Nofotane Business Development Training Project that started in November 2023, is to economically empower 100 Nofotane entrepreneurs, those who are regarded as Star Earners, by providing them with critical skills for business sustainability. It is a very competitive program given the current registered Nofotane entrepeneurs under SVSG’s Nofotane Program is close to 2,000.

However, there was a selection criteria in which the Fatu Toa applicantss were evaluated against; such as the strength of their business plans and the thoroughness of their product quality control measures. The six successful applicants submitted very strong and sound business proposals, which satisfied the criteria for the Seed Funding.

The Fatu Toa Seed Funding marked the first instance where the seed-fund grant was directly allocated to the Nofotane women.

This significant gesture from the UN ESCAP serves to acknowledge the women as esteemed members who are committed to achieving financial results that will benefit themselves, their families and communities.

The Fatu Toa Seed Funding further highlights the next level in SVSG’s support for the Nofotane entrepreneurs, through micro financing with local financial institutions, and now, direct funding support from development partners.

The recipients will now participate in a Mentorship & Coaching Program. The mentors are women the Nofotane Entrepreneurs admired and aspired to become. Each recipient has chosen a Faletua or Church Minister’s wife from her church as her Mentor, reflecting the Faletua’s esteemed status within the community.

The Mentors will check in on the Fatu Toa awardees and how they are implementing their projects with the Seed Funding. They will also monitor the recipient’s family relationship and self-esteem to ensure they remain inspired and motivated. As President Siliniu Lina Chang commented “The overall goal of this program in not only to sustain the economic empowerment initiatives by these women, but also to boost their self-esteem and reinforce their integral role in enhancing the welfare of their families and communities.”

The progress of SVSG’s work with the nofotane women highlights the organization’s commitment to the prevention of violence through economic empowerment. The Project supports UN ESCAP’s work to break down barriers experienced by women entrepreneurs in establishing, managing and developing an enterprise.

Furthermore, the Project is aligned to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Sustainable Development Goals of No Poverty, Gender Equality, Quality Education, Decent Work and Econimic Grouwth, and reduced Inequalities.

SOURCE – Samoa Victim Support Group