16 April 2024

Issues of development of Turkmen-Uzbek relations were discussed

On April 15, 2024, as part of the program of the second Meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Strategic Dialogue “Cooperation Council of the Arab States of the Gulf - Central Asia” in Tashkent, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received the Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov.

At the beginning of the conversation, the head of the foreign policy department conveyed greetings and wishes from the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to the President of Uzbekistan.

Current issues of further development of Turkmen-Uzbek relations of friendship, good neighborliness and in-depth strategic partnership were discussed.

The growth in mutual trade turnover was noted with particular satisfaction, while mutually beneficial cooperation continues in the field of industrial cooperation, energy, transport and logistics, and agriculture.

Interregional contacts and cultural and humanitarian exchange are expanding. This year, a number of events will be held in Uzbekistan in connection with the celebration of the 300th anniversary of the poet Magtymguly Fragi.

Particular attention was paid to the formation of a new agenda for multifaceted partnership in preparation for the upcoming summit meetings.

There was also an exchange of views on current issues of the regional and international agenda.