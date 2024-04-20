AV-Comparatives' Antivirus Consumer Malware Protection and Real-World Protection Test Results released
AV-Comparatives, the independent security testing lab, released the publication of the results of the Protection Tests during February and March 2024.
The AV-Comparatives Real-World Protection Test aims to find out how effective the security products are at protecting the computer against active real-world malware threats while using the Internet.”INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, April 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are pleased to announce the release of our latest tests, a testament to our ongoing commitment to delivering unparalleled analysis in the realm of endpoint security. Alongside, we introduce our newly developed News-App, designed to keep you informed with the latest in cybersecurity, directly at your fingertips. Furthermore, we uphold our dedication to excellence and reliability with the successful recertification of our ISO 9001:2015, ensuring our services meet the highest international standards.
— Andreas Clementi, ceo and founder AV-Comparatives
Updated “AVC-News” App for Android and iOS
Stay up-to-date with our News App, now available for Android and iOS devices.
Click here to check out all features: www.av-comparatives.org/updated-avc-news-app-for-android-and-ios/
Real-World Protection Test February/March
AV-Comparatives Consumer Real-World Protection Test aims to find out how effective the security products are at protecting the computer against active real-world malware threats while using the Internet.
Click here for the test results: https://www.av-comparatives.org/consumer/
Malware Protection Test March
Click here for the test results: https://www.av-comparatives.org/consumer/
ISO 9001:2015 Certification Renewed
AV-Comparatives is pleased to announce the renewal of its ISO 9001:2015 certification for the independent testing of anti-virus software. TÜV Austria has reaffirmed AV-Comparatives’ commitment to provide “Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software” by extending the certification, validating the organisation’s dedication to delivering high-quality evaluations in the field of IT security.
Click here for the details: https://www.av-comparatives.org/av-comparatives-renews-iso-90012015-certification-for-independent-testing-of-anti-virus-software/
