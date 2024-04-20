AV-Comparatives' Antivirus Consumer Malware Protection and Real-World Protection Test Results released

AV-Comparatives certification for the highest level Advanced+ for Malware Protection Test in March 2024.

List of names and logos of the sixteen tested anti-virus products in the Protection Tests in February-March 2024

Section of a computer screen with an incompletely legible system warning that the computer has stopped responding and requires a restart, etc.

AV-Comparatives, the independent security testing lab, released the publication of the results of the Protection Tests during February and March 2024.

The AV-Comparatives Real-World Protection Test aims to find out how effective the security products are at protecting the computer against active real-world malware threats while using the Internet.
— Andreas Clementi, ceo and founder AV-Comparatives
INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, April 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are pleased to announce the release of our latest tests, a testament to our ongoing commitment to delivering unparalleled analysis in the realm of endpoint security. Alongside, we introduce our newly developed News-App, designed to keep you informed with the latest in cybersecurity, directly at your fingertips. Furthermore, we uphold our dedication to excellence and reliability with the successful recertification of our ISO 9001:2015, ensuring our services meet the highest international standards.

Updated “AVC-News” App for Android and iOS
Stay up-to-date with our News App, now available for Android and iOS devices.
Click here to check out all features: www.av-comparatives.org/updated-avc-news-app-for-android-and-ios/

Real-World Protection Test February/March
AV-Comparatives Consumer Real-World Protection Test aims to find out how effective the security products are at protecting the computer against active real-world malware threats while using the Internet.
Click here for the test results: https://www.av-comparatives.org/consumer/

Malware Protection Test March
Click here for the test results: https://www.av-comparatives.org/consumer/

ISO 9001:2015 Certification Renewed
AV-Comparatives is pleased to announce the renewal of its ISO 9001:2015 certification for the independent testing of anti-virus software. TÜV Austria has reaffirmed AV-Comparatives’ commitment to provide “Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software” by extending the certification, validating the organisation’s dedication to delivering high-quality evaluations in the field of IT security.
Click here for the details: https://www.av-comparatives.org/av-comparatives-renews-iso-90012015-certification-for-independent-testing-of-anti-virus-software/

About

AV-Comparatives is an independent organization offering systematic testing that checks whether security software, such as PC/Mac-based antivirus products and mobile security solutions, lives up to its promises. Using one of the largest sample collections worldwide, it creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organizations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance which is globally recognized. The story of AV-Comparatives began the way it does with so many computer users, namely with a virus infection. In 1993, Andreas Clementi was hit by a computer virus: the “November 17 virus – NOV_17.855”. This awakened his interest. Andreas was not satisfied with the sometimes very contradictory tests of antivirus programs in computer magazines, and so began the intensive investigation of malware and antivirus software, which continues to this day. In 1999, he founded AV-Comparatives as a student project at the University of Innsbruck. This was done purely out of technical interest, to see how good the products of different manufacturers actually are. The response was enormous, as the manufacturers of antivirus software became aware of the duo in Innsbruck and wanted to take part in the tests.

