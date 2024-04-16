Slovak Telekom and T-Mobile Czech Republic Upgrade to 24i’s Video Streaming Services to Enable Unique Super-Aggregation
Advanced User Experience Features and Services on T-Mobile TV GO, Magio GO and Digi GO needed to Maintain High Expectations from Viewers
From the beginning, 24i has been a key partner to us, ensuring we deliver the best possible experience for our subscribers”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 24i, the video streaming platform expert, today announced that Slovak Telekom and T-Mobile Czech Republic, part of the Deutsche Telekom (DT) Group, have extended their engagement with 24i to feature new value-added content libraries, including synthetic channels, and streamline the user experience across their current streaming services T-MobileTV GO, Magio GO and Digi GO.

The DT companies turned to their long-standing partner 24i to upgrade their video services because they can select pre-defined modules within the 24i Video Cloud solution and also receive custom development support from a local team that understands the market. Part of this upgrade includes the app development framework from 24i’s Backstage module that enables the companies to launch new features and services quickly and efficiently.
“From the beginning, 24i has been a key partner to ensure we are delivering the best possible experience for our subscribers," said Marcel Satanek, TV & Entertainment Tribe Lead at Slovak Telekom. "Because of their video delivery, user experience and local market expertise, the 24i team was instrumental in developing a super-aggregation platform that meets today’s consumer expectations. We are already talking about the next round of exciting new capabilities.”
With 24i Video Cloud, Slovak Telekom and T-Mobile Czech Republic are rolling out a unique deployment strategy that includes:
● Super-aggregation: The video services are aggregating leading third-party services like Voyo and Canal+, offering a wider range of content to subscribers. Discussions are underway to bring even more international services through other partnerships already fully interoperable with 24i.
● Synthetic channels: Similar to FAST channels, but the operators have the option to assemble them without ads. This innovative approach aims to add further value to current subscribers by providing access to a wider content catalog through these types of virtual channels.
● Player 2.0: The DT companies and 24i collaborated on a new player look and feel with enhanced functionalities.
● Streamlined user experience: 24i’s Backstage empowers the operators to manage user profiles, logins, menus and content carousels, creating a smooth and more intuitive user journey.
“Working closely with Slovak Telekom and T-Mobile has shown that 24i provides the right balance of pre-configured modules, flexible business model APIs and innovative development expertise with local knowledge for a great user experience,” said Donald McGarva, CEO of 24i and its parent company Aferian plc. “Our ongoing partnership showcases our commitment to deliver solutions that empower our customers to excel in today's competitive streaming landscape.”
24i will be demonstrating 24i Video Cloud for OTT and Pay TV service providers at the NAB Show 2024. Schedule a meeting to learn more.
About Slovak Telekom
Slovak Telekom, member of the multinational Deutsche Telekom Group, is the largest Slovak multimedia operator with many years of experience and responsible approach to doing business. Slovak Telekom offers a full range of data and voice services, owns and operates the fixed and mobile telecommunications network.
About T-Mobile Czech Republic
T-Mobile is the biggest mobile network operator in the Czech Republic, providing mobile services to 6.3 million customers. The company is both developing and building fiber optic infrastructure in the Czech Republic, driving the country’s digital transformation on its path to becoming a Connected Country.
About 24i
At 24i, we are dedicated to shaping the future of media profitability. Specializing in crafting valuable, scalable and customizable OTT and Pay TV consumer offerings, we are guided by our resilient, remarkable and change-ready team to reimagine the streaming landscape and how to connect viewers with the content they love.
With a selective approach, strategically focusing on D2C OTT, broadcasters and Pay TV providers and prioritizing personalization, content management and metadata enhancements, we amplify consumer-centric video experiences that can be changed and updated in real-time, without coding.
As an Aferian Group company, we help customers all over the world, including telecoms companies like KPN, Telenor Sweden, Vodafone Iceland and Entel, broadcasters such as Virgin Media and KAN, and OTT service providers including BroadwayHD, Flow Sports and MGM+. For more visit www.24i.com.
Alicia Garcia
24i / Amino
