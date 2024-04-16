Kyiv airport will be able to receive passengers already a month after the opening of the sky over Ukraine: Kostrzhevskyi
EINPresswire.com/ -- The “Kyiv” International Airport will be able to start accepting passengers a month after the announcement of the opening of the country’s airspace. This was stated by Denys Kostrzhevskyi, Chairman of the Airport Board of Directors, in an interview with Ukrainian News. He is confident that the consequences of the wartime period can be quickly addressed.
“From a military point of view, the airport “Kyiv” is in an absolutely unusable condition. Planes can neither land nor take off. But all that damage, all those measures that were taken to prevent the airport from being used by the enemy, can be quickly removed“, he said. “I can say with confidence that within a month after the decision to open the airspace over Ukraine, we will be ready to take passengers The equipment is ready, the specialists are trained. We are doing everything at “Kyiv” airport to at least somehow save and preserve the core – specialists, technicians, engineers, who will be the basis of the enterprise’s revival“.
Before the war, there were plans for a major reconstruction of the airport complex – extending the runway, reconstructing taxiways, and completely upgrading the navigation and lighting systems. All of this would have significantly increased the airport’s passenger flow and made it more secure and all-weather. Despite the plans being disrupted by Russian invasion, the airport’s team continues to work on its development program.
“The raw data we had before the war, which initiated the start of the airport reconstruction project, has not disappeared anywhere. “Kyiv, as the capital of Ukraine, based on national and strategic considerations, should have a powerful all-weather airport on the right bank of the Dnieper“, explained Denys Kostrzhevskyi. “We are negotiating with several partners, both at the state and private levels. I am not I want to reveal these companies prematurely. I will only say that despite the war, there is great interest in the airport industry of Ukraine“.
“I am confident that all our plans regarding the reconstruction of the airport and the development of the enterprise, which I spoke about, will definitely be implemented. Ukraine will have an updated “Kyiv” airport, the people of Kyiv will be proud of the capital’s air gates, and passengers will receive excellent service“, stressed Denys Kostrzhevskyi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of “Kyiv” Airport.
It is worth noting that on the eve of Euro-2012, the international airport “Kyiv” underwent a significant expansion. “Master-Avia” LLC invested more than UAH 4 billion in its infrastructure, providing about 10,000 jobs in aviation and related fields. Before the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine, the company was one of the largest taxpayers among the capital’s utility companies.
According to the results of the 2021, the “Kyiv” Airport served over 1.4 million passengers, entering the top three largest airports in the country.
