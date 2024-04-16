Vietnam Airlines boosts flight services for upcoming holidays

VIETNAM, April 16 - HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Airlines will add more than 100 domestic and international flights totaling more than 15,000 seats for the National Liberation Day (April 30) and May Day holiday which will last five days.

A representative from the national flag carrier said it is working to optimise the use of its current fleet and add early-morning and late-night flights on the busy routes.

A total of 575,000 seats will be provided on 2,900 flights during the peak season from April 26 to May 5, with those for domestic and international routes increasing 10 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively.

Most of the additional flights are on the routes that connect famous tourist destinations such as Hà Nội/HCM City and Đà Nẵng, Huế, Quy Nhơn, Nha Trang, Đà Lạt, Phú Quốc and Côn Đảo.

Regarding the international network, the airline is increasing its frequency to Japan, the Republic of Korea, Thailand, Laos and Cambodia.

To date, the seat occupancy rate on the flights has reached 70 per cent.

The Vietnamese aviation industry is grappling with a severe shortage of aircraft and high input costs, making airfares more expensive. Against this backdrop, Vietnam Airlines has joined hands with partners and competent agencies to carry out various measures since the end of 2023. — VNS