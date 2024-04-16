PM urges for stable power supply during peak periods

VIETNAM, April 16 - HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has recently signed an official dispatch requesting drastic, synchronous and effective measures to ensure stable power supply during this year's peak period and beyond.

The upcoming dry season, spanning from May to July, is anticipated to witness a significant surge in electricity consumption demand, projected to rise by 13 per cent, surpassing the initial forecast of 9.6 per cent. Specifically, the northern region is expected to see an annual record rise of 17 per cent.

The Minister of Industry and Trade was tasked to direct the drastic implementation of the Government’s resolutions, the PM’s directives, official dispatches and guidelines, and the approved plan for electricity supply and operation of the national power system for 2024.

This includes enhancing State management, intensifying inspection and supervision over the management and operation of the national power system to ensure its safety and effectiveness.

Mechanisms and policies for direct electricity trading between power generation units and major electricity consumers; development of rooftop solar energy installations at residential homes, government buildings, and self-producing, self-consuming industrial parks; gas power, offshore wind and coastal wind energy; must be promptly completed and submitted to competent authorities before April 30.

Electricity saving measures as specified in the PM’s directive for the 2023-25 period and subsequent years must also be adopted.

Specific tasks were also assigned to other ministries, Vietnam Electricity, chairpersons of the centrally-run municipal and provincial People’s Committees. — VNS