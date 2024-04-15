Statement by Minister of Fisheries, Tourism, Sport and Culture on National Tourism Week in Canada

CANADA, April 15 - Hon. Cory Deagle, Minister of Fisheries, Tourism, Sport and Culture issued the following statement:

“April 15-19 is National Tourism Week and this year’s theme is Canada: Powered by Tourism.

This week is a great opportunity to recognize the tourism industry’s economic, social and cultural importance to our country and our province.

Here in Prince Edward Island, our world-class hospitality, unique tourism product and spirited tourism operators and businesses have created an experience for visitors that you can’t get anywhere else.

Tourism has been vital to PEI’s economy for decades. Growing our province into a multi-season, year-round destination is a top priority. We have activities and events happening for locals and visitors during all seasons of the year.

I ask all Islanders to join me in supporting our local tourism operators and businesses this week in any way you can – whether it be booking a staycation, taking in a show or dining in their restaurant.”