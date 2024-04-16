Automotive Sunroof Market : $5,753.53M in 2020, Projected to Reach $13,647.66M by 2030, CAGR of 9.3% (2021-2030)

Automotive Sunroof Demand

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report titled “Automotive Sunroof Market.” According to the research report, the global automotive sunroof industry is estimated to attain a revenue of $13,647.66 million by 2030, having contributed to a revenue of $5,753.53 million in 2020, exhibiting a stunning CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2030. The research report begins with a comprehensive overview of the global automotive sunroof market and provides in-depth information on insights such as market size and share analysis, current trends and technological advancements, pricing factors, segmentations, regional analysis, and the competitive landscape.

This research report further outlines the primary factors driving the growth of the global automotive sunroof market, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. In addition, it highlights business growth prospects using analytical tools such as Porter's Five Forces analysis or PESTAL analysis. This research study is a vital resource for companies, shareholders, investors, and new entrants looking to understand, invest in, or participate in the automotive sunroof sector.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5035

A vehicle sunroof, whether fixed or movable, is an aperture in a vehicle's roof that allows sunlight and ventilation into the passenger compartment. These sunroofs come in transparent or opaque panels and are operated manually or automatically. The market offers a variety of sunroof types, depending on the vehicle's specifications, including different sizes, shapes, and features. Further, an automotive sunroof offers increased brightness, better lighting, and enhanced airflow, leading to higher passenger comfort. As a result, there is a rising demand from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to include spoiler-type or affordable detachable sunroofs as an optional feature in passenger cars and luxury vehicles in the automotive sector.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :

The global automotive sunroof market size has experienced significant growth due to several factors, including advancements in glass technology and an increase in demand for comfort, safety, and convenience features. However, high costs associated with integration and maintenance, as well as limited adoption of power sunroofs in low-segment vehicles, have hindered market growth. Furthermore, the growing usage of solar sunroofs in electric vehicles and increased vehicle sales are expected to offer profitable growth opportunities in the coming years.

𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐬𝐮𝐧𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐟𝐬

The automotive industry has experienced significant change with the growing popularity of expansive panoramic sunroofs. These innovative features cover the entire roof of vehicles, providing passengers with an immersive and open-air experience. As consumers increasingly prioritize bright and spacious interiors, the demand for panoramic sunroofs is on the rise. This trend is not confined to luxury vehicles; manufacturers across different segments are now integrating panoramic sunroofs into their designs to enhance the driving experience for all.

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐬𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐮𝐧𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐟 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬

The automotive sunroof sector is currently experiencing a technological transformation, as smart systems enable remote operation through mobile applications. These innovative sunroofs include rain sensors that automatically close during bad weather, safety technology that prevents pinching, and the growing popularity of interconnected vehicles.

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐬𝐮𝐧𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐟𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬 (𝐄𝐕𝐒)

The growing popularity of transparent solar sunroofs in the automotive industry shows the shift toward sustainability. These sunroofs contain solar cells that capture sunlight and convert it into electricity. This technology is particularly advantageous for electric cars since it helps to charge auxiliary systems, thereby reducing the energy consumption of the vehicle. With the increasing demand for environmentally friendly alternatives, it is expected that the integration of solar technology into automotive sunroofs will become more prevalent.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-sunroof-market/purchase-options

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 : 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥

Fabric

Glass

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

Electric Powered Vehicle

Gasoline Powered Vehicle

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

North America : U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe : U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Netherlands, and the Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific : China, Australia, India, Japan, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA : Latin America, Middle East, and Africa

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 : 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

The research report further analyzes the competitive scenario of the global automotive sunroof market, offering a thorough overview of the company profiles, investment strategies, product offerings, geographical reach, and market dominance of the top market players. In addition, these leading entities are implementing various strategic actions to strengthen their position in the global sector.

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5035

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐬𝐮𝐧𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐟 𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐫𝐞 :

Inalfa Roof Systems Group

Yachiyo Industry Co., Ltd.

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

Webasto Roof Systems Inc.

Johnan America Inc.

CIE Automotive

Sunroof Company (ASC, Inc.)

Magna International Inc

Bos GmbH & Co. Kg

Inteva Products

𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐨𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭-

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-roof-system-market-A07273

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 -

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-panoramic-sunroof-market

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥 𝐆𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 -

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-solar-control-glass-market-A09136