WSBP Records New Contracts of IDR 1.03 Trillion in QI/2024, Reaching 40% of the Total Target for 2024

"WSBP has successfully implemented an external marketing strategy to obtain new projects by developing a product strategy portfolio, strengthening brand position, developing sales and marketing capabilities, and increasing the application of the latest technology and innovation, so that the increase in the external market share increased 2 times compared to the same period last year," said Fandy Dewanto, Vice President of Corporate Secretary. New external project contracts dominate WSBP's total NKB acquisition this year.

WSBP's broad portfolio and good customer satisfaction value are one of the factors increasing external customer confidence in WSBP to work on large projects, including Container Yard (CY) Construction Work and Batu Ampar Batam Container Terminal (TPK) Supporting Infrastructure, Enim Bridge 1 - Enim Bridge 2 Retaining Wall Construction Work, Serang - Panimbang Section III Toll Road Construction Project, Probolinggo Banyuwangi Toll Road Construction Project Package 3, Nusantara International Convention and Exhibition Project @District 18 PIK 2.

"Owing to the satisfaction and trust of project owners in one of WSBP's business lines, namely Construction Services, WSBP is able to build infrastructure projects solidly to be used by the wider community," continued Fandy. Customer satisfaction led to a drastic increase of this line of business' new contract value by 1174% compared to last year.

WSBP is trusted to work on several construction projects such as the Construction Work of the Retaining Wall of Enim Bridge 1 - Enim Bridge 2 and the Construction of Container Yard (CY) & Supporting Infrastructure of the Batu Ampar Batam Container Terminal (TPK). "WSBP has 5 Sales Areas spread throughout Indonesia to make it easier to obtain new projects. Through this Sales Area, WSBP is able to reach external markets and get new potential customers," he added.

The value of new contracts was supported by the Precast sector of IDR 207.97 billion or 20.27% and Readymix of IDR 383.10 billion or 37.34%. WSBP management is optimistic that in 2024 the company's performance will continue to increase with contributions from WSBP's business lines, especially in the construction segment.

Going forward, WSBP will continue to implement business transformation programs to strengthen its strategy of acquiring new contracts in external markets and start exploring overseas markets, especially in the Southeast Asia region. The entire operational process is supported by WSBP's commitment in implementing Good Corporate Governance and Risk Management.