Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market $7.6B in 2020 Projected to Reach $20.4B by 2030 CAGR of 10.8% (2021-2030)

Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market has experienced a substantial growth valued at $7.6 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to reach $20.4 billion by 2030, generating a CAGR of 10.8%, from 2021 to 2030..

𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰

Gasoline direct injection (GDI) system injects fuel directly into the combustion chamber at high pressure. GDI precise fuel injection allows for superior control over the air-fuel mixture, leading to improved combustion efficiency, reduced fuel consumption, and lower emissions. In a GDI system, fuel is pressurized using a high-pressure fuel pump and injected straight into the chamber of combustion through a fuel injector located near the spark plug. By delivering fuel directly to the combustion chamber, GDI systems optimize the air-fuel mixture for each engine cycle, resulting in more efficient combustion and overall enhanced engine performance.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬

The GDI system market has shown consistent growth in recent years due to various factors. These include the implementation of strict emission regulations, a rise in need for fuel-efficient vehicles, and advancements in engine technology. GDI systems have gained popularity as they deliver fuel directly into the combustion chamber at high pressure, resulting in improved fuel atomization, enhanced combustion efficiency, and reduced fuel consumption.

The market is poised for growth despite challenges such as the substantial value of gasoline direct injection systems and the shift toward vehicle electrification. The integration of GDI systems in bi-fuel vehicles, technical innovations, and increase in demand for private vehicles in developing nations are expected to drive growth during the projection period.

𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐝 𝐅𝐮𝐞𝐥 𝐄𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲

Automakers are facing the challenge of improving the fuel efficiency of their cars with the increasing focus on environmental sustainability and fuel costs. GDI systems play a crucial role in this regard by streamlining the combustion process, resulting in optimal fuel efficiency and lower carbon emissions. As a result, there is an increasing demand for vehicles that are equipped with GDI systems across various segments, including passenger cars, light trucks, and SUVs.

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐃𝐈 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐇𝐲𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐬

The incorporation of GDI with hybrid and electric powertrains has gained significant attention as the automotive industry moves toward electrification. GDI technology plays a crucial role in enhancing the combustion efficiency of internal combustion engines (ICE) in hybrid vehicles, thereby complementing electrified powertrains. In addition, GDI systems are effectively utilized in range-extender engines for electric vehicles (EVs), resulting in improved overall efficiency and extended driving range.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰

The global gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market size is segmented into component, engine type, vehicle type, and sales channel. Depending on component, the market is classified into fuel injectors, fuel pumps, electronic control units, and others. By engine type, it is divided into 4 cylinder, 6 cylinder, 8 cylinder, and others. According to vehicle type, the market is bifurcated into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. As per sales channel, it is categorized into original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

The industry report provides a comprehensive regional analysis covering Asia-Pacific, North America, LAMEA, and Europe. In Asia-Pacific, the analysis includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. In North America, the market analysis is conducted across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The LAMEA section encompasses the industry analysis in Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East. Moreover, the Europe region focuses on Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and the Rest of Europe.

The report highlights the latest innovations & advancements within the industry and includes comprehensive information about the financial accomplishments of market players. In addition, it includes interviews with key stakeholders in the field, allowing businesses to gain a thorough understanding of the market. These interviews offer valuable perspectives on the strategies implemented by industry players to attain a competitive edge.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨

The competitive analysis in the report contains top market players with their company profiles and strategies adopted by them to sustain the competitive market. These strategies involve partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, collaborations, and new product launches.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Renesas Electronics Corporation(Japan),

Nostrum Energy (U.S.),

GP Performance(Germany),

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany),

Synerject LLC (U.S.)

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭

What are the key factors driving the market growth?

What is the estimated growth rate of the market during the forecast period?

What are the key strategies adopted by leading players?

