Beard Grooming Products Market Projected Growth Outlined by Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Forecast 2024-2032

Beard grooming products refer to various facial hair growth and maintenance products.

NEW YORK, BROOKLYN, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s report titled “Beard Grooming Products Market Report by Product (Beard Oil, Beard Wax, Beard Shampoo, and Others), Type (Conventional, Organic), Age Group (Millennials, Gen X, Baby Boomer), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Pharmacy Stores, Online Stores, and Others), End-User (Personal, Commercial), and Region 2024-2032“. The global beard grooming products market size reached US$ 29.3 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 51.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Global Beard Grooming Products Industry:

Increasing Awareness Regarding Personal Grooming:

The surge in demand for beard grooming products is largely fueled by men's increasing focus on personal appearance. Recent years have seen a noticeable shift in male grooming habits, with a stronger emphasis on looking good and taking care of oneself. This transformation is influenced by a variety of factors, including social media, fashion trends, and the desire to make a positive impression both professionally and personally. Men are now more knowledgeable and willing to spend money on high-quality grooming items, especially those designed for beard maintenance. Products like beard oils, balms, and waxes have gained popularity for their styling capabilities and their ability to promote healthy beards. The growing interest in grooming is further boosted by the proliferation of beauty blogs, tutorials, and influencers, all contributing to the expansion of the market.

Social Media and Celebrity Influence:

The rise of the beard grooming products market is heavily influenced by celebrity endorsements and the pervasive power of pop culture. Celebrities, revered as fashion influencers, hold considerable sway over public tastes and trends. The widespread adoption of beards by prominent figures in sports, film, and music has elevated facial hair to a symbol of style and desirability. Consequently, fans are motivated to replicate these iconic looks, fueling the demand for beard grooming products. Furthermore, the portrayal of well-maintained beards in movies and TV series has also played a role in shaping a favorable attitude towards facial hair.

Wide Availability of Products:

The market for beard grooming products has experienced substantial growth due to the increased availability and accessibility of these items. The emergence of e-commerce has made it easier for consumers to access a wide selection of products from leading global brands at competitive prices. Online platforms provide a convenient way to explore different products, compare prices, and read reviews, enabling customers to make well-informed purchasing decisions. Additionally, there has been a proliferation of specialized grooming brands offering products tailored to specific needs, such as organic or vegan options. Traditional brick-and-mortar stores like supermarkets and beauty outlets have also expanded their product offerings to include beard grooming items, making them more widely available to the public.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Beard Grooming Products Industry:

The Famous Beard Oil Company

The Man Company (Helios Lifestyle Private Limited)

Beardbrand

The Bearded Bastard

Texas Beard Company

Billy Jealousy

Smoky Mountain Beard Co. LLC

Quallis Brands LLC (Scotch Porter)

Honest Amish and Murdock Limited (Murdock London).

Beard Grooming Products Market Report Segmentation:

By Product:

Beard Oil

Beard Wax

Beard Shampoo

Others

Based on the product, the market is divided into beard oil, beard wax, beard shampoo, and other.

By Type:

Conventional

Organic

On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into conventional and organic.

By Age Group:

Millennials

Gen X

Baby Boomer

Based on the age group the market is segmented into millennials, gen X, and baby boomer.

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Pharmacy Stores

Online Stores

Others

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is classified into supermarkets and hypermarkets, pharmacy stores, online stores, and other.

By End User:

Personal

Commercial

On the basis of end user, the market is divided into personal and commercial.

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Beard Grooming Products Market Trends:

Currently, there is a growing trend among men to embrace individualized grooming routines, resulting in an increased need for specialized beard care items that cater to various beard types, lengths, and styles. Additionally, the online market for beard grooming products is flourishing, with e-commerce sites providing a diverse selection and easy purchasing options. Furthermore, companies are consistently developing innovative beard grooming products such as oils, balms, waxes, and tools to meet the changing preferences of consumers.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

