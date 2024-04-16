Carl Wayne Meekins: Paints a Moving Picture with New Song

“A Color for Lonely” Pays Tribute to Anyone Missing Someone

I’ve painted hundreds of houses over the years, but one thing I don’t have is a color for tears.” — Carl Wayne Meekins

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer and songwriter Carl Wayne Meekins just released “A Color for Lonely”, a song he co-wrote with the legendary John Schweers. “My wife and I moved from Virginia to Nashville 22 years ago for me to pursue this music career. John was gracious enough to spend some time visiting with me after we arrived. One day I brought him this idea for a song and he jumped on it!”

The inspiration for the lyrics came though Carl’s experience on the job. He had started his own remodeling business, while building his music career: “My work has allowed me to be in different situations where you kind of get to know people, and they could be dealing with anything. Sometimes changing the color of paint on the wall is about something more.”

His remodeling business has been incredibly successful, providing Carl with the freedom to continue reaching audiences through his music. “I’ve never thought of these two worlds as being exclusive. Both remodeling and the music engage me creatively. One feeds the other, and can easily inspire the other, as you hear with this new song.”

Meekins was also very inspired by working with songwriter John Schweers, who’s songs have been recorded by Charley Pride, Janie Fricke, Barbara Mandrell, Ronnie Millsap, and so many other legendary artists. “When working with John, it’s easy to see the guy’s a genius. There’s a brilliance to his approach with songwriting, and obviously he’s got the resume to show for it.”

"A Color for Lonely" emerged from two writing sessions and was produced by Meekins' longtime collaborator, Jeremy Johnson. It’s a bit of departure from Meekins' traditional country sound. Carl explained that it sounded a bit more pop than what he would normally do, but it felt right when they were recording, so they ran with it.

When it comes to how audiences will receive the song, Carl says, “I hope it brings healing to folks who are experiencing loneliness. It's a very real emotion that ALL of us go through at some point in our lives. I’ve painted hundreds of houses over the years, but one thing I don’t have is a color for tears.”

"A Color for Lonely" Lyric Video