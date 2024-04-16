Low Noise Amplifier Market is anticipated to reach US$5,698.39 million by 2029 at a CAGR of 11.49%
According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the low noise amplifier market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.49% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$5,698.39 million by 2029.
One of the key growth drivers to propel the global low noise amplifier market during the forecasted period is the growing demand for smartphones with developments in communication technology like 5G and the rise in global population. These noise-amplifying devices are a significant component in communication technologies and are provided at the receiving end of a wireless communications system.
Another factor that boosts the sales of global low noise amplifiers in the market is the growing IoT or Internet of Things industry coupled with innovations in space research and the development of smart automotive solutions like smart keys are expected to propel market growth. The significant advancement and innovation in 5G technology and growing demand for cellular communication are further fueling the growth of the market.
The global low noise amplifier market, by material, is divided into four types - silicon-germanium, silicon, gallium arsenide, and gallium nitride. There are several materials available for low-noise amplifiers in the market for instance, gallium nitride has high thermal conductivity and efficient electron mobility that makes it perfect to be used in low-noise amplifiers. Hence, the different material that has suitable qualities for low-noise amplifiers are expected to boost the market.
The global low noise amplifier market, by frequency, is divided into three types - <6 GHz, 6ghz-60ghz, and >60ghz. There are different frequencies available to cater to different end-user application needs for instance the 60ghz frequency low noise amplifiers are used in 60ghz range communication systems like automotive radar systems. Therefore, the availability of different frequencies to cater needs of several end-users needs is anticipated to boost market growth.
The global low noise amplifier market, by industry vertical, is divided into five types - Consumer electronics, healthcare, communications & technology, manufacturing, and aerospace & defense. The low noise amplifier has different use cases at different industry verticals for instance, in communication and technology these are significant components in communication technologies and are provided at the receiving end of a wireless communications system. Hence, the need for low-noise amplifiers in different industry verticals is expected to grow the global low-noise amplifier market over the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the global low noise amplifier market during the forecasted period as this region has a growing amount of production and sales for consumer electronics such as smartphones with growing populations in countries like China and India, Therefore, the surge in demand for these smartphones in the region will need a low-noise amplifier to complete the production process. Also, the growing economies in several countries across the region and significant technological advancements are expected to boost the low-noise amplifier market in the Asia Pacific region.
The research includes several key players from the global low noise amplifier market, such as Analog Devices, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Teledyne Microwave Solutions, Skyworks Solutions, Inc., Maxim Integrated, Future Electronics, MACOM, NXP Semiconductors, Panasonic Corporation, Qorvo, Inc, and Broadcom (Avago Technologies).
The market analytics report segments the global low-noise amplifier market using the following criteria:
• By Material
o Silicon-germanium
o Silicon
o Gallium Arsenide
o Gallium Nitride
• By Frequency
o <6 Ghz
o 6ghz-60ghz
o >60ghz
• By Industry Vertical
o Consumer Electronics
o Healthcare
o Communications And Technology
o Manufacturing
o Aerospace And Defence
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• UK
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Australia
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• Analog Devices, Inc
• Infineon Technologies AG
• Teledyne Microwave Solutions
• Skyworks Solutions, Inc
• Maxim Integrated
• Future Electronics
• MACOM
• NXP Semiconductors
• Panasonic Corporation
• Qorvo, Inc
• Broadcom (Avago Technologies)
