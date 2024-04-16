Cosmetic Chemicals Market is estimated to reach US$37.727 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.28%
The cosmetic chemicals market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.28% from US$28.133 billion in 2022 to US$37.727 billion by 2029.
The cosmetic chemicals market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.28% from US$28.133 billion in 2022 to US$37.727 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the cosmetic chemicals market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.28% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$37.727 billion by 2029.
Cosmetic are the chemical components used to enhance the skin tone, nails, hair, and overall alignment of the skin. The cosmetic products involve nail polish, shaving cream, face powder, and soaps as these products are produced to establish a fair complexion in individuals irrespective of gender. The use of cosmetic materials provides various benefits for example, face creams where creams are used to protect from harmful sun rays and to safeguard the skin tone over a period of time and also creams are used as seasonal products to maintain smooth skin.
Rising demand for organic-based chemicals is the primary driving force behind the cosmetic chemicals market growth. For instance, in February 2023 BASF created a product called Phytocine the product is a combination of both traditional and modern combination of science. The product is capable of treating age-related skin problems and enhancing skin glow.
Cosmetic chemicals are a mixture of chemical substances that make the skin's complexion fair and glowing. These chemicals are utilized in various personal care products and cosmetic items for both men and women.
Numerous product launches and collaborations are taking place in the market thereby, increasing the cosmetic chemicals market growth. In October 2023 Sky Organics launched a powerful beauty-boosting blend the solution consists of antioxidant-rich botanical oils and various vitamins as these ingredients specifically solve the problems like face dullness, aging, and hydration.
For instance, in October 2023 Clariant a renowned cosmetic chemical company acquired Lucas Meyer Cosmetics which is famous for producing chemical ingredients in the field of cosmetics. This acquisition helps Clariant to produce natural-based cosmetics based on consumer-driven insights.
The cosmetic chemicals market, based on product type is segmented into eight categories namely surfactants, emollients, preservatives, thickening agents, additives, polymers, powders colorants and pigments, and others. Emollients is expected to account for a major share of the cosmetics chemicals market. Due to its skin-softening properties without leaving oily complexion skin, it enhances the skin tone.
The cosmetic chemicals market, based on application is segmented into six categories namely skincare, haircare, makeup, perfume and fragrances, oral care, and others. Skincare is expected to account for a major share of the cosmetics chemical market. Skincare is a leading application in the market due to growing awareness of natural ingredients and their benefits for well-being.
Based on geography, the market for cosmetic chemicals market is expanding significantly in the Asia Pacific region due to favourable factors. In countries like India, China, and South Korea, there is a growing need for cosmetics chemicals in several industries, including cosmetics and personal care, and pharmaceuticals. the demand is being driven by these countries due to increased demand for cosmetics and growing retail cosmetics stores in the region.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the cosmetic chemicals market, that have been covered are BASF SE, PPG Industries (Akzo Nobel N.V.), Ashland, Archroma (Huntsman International LLC), Solvay S.A., Procter and Gamble, Evonik Industries AG, The Dow Chemical Company, Bayer AG, United-Guardian, Inc., and L’Oreal S.A.
The market analytics report segments the cosmetic chemicals market as follows:
• By Product
o Surfactants
o Emollients
o Preservatives
o Thickening Agents
o Additives
o Polymers
o Powders, Colorants, and Pigments
o Others
• By Application
o Skin Care
o Hair Care
o Makeup
o Perfume and Fragrances
o Oral Care
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• BASF SE
• PPG Industries (Akzo Nobel N.V.)
• Ashland
• Archroma (Huntsman International LLC)
• Solvay S.A.
• Procter and Gamble
• Evonik Industries AG
• The Dow Chemical Company
• Bayer AG
• United-Guardian, Inc.
• L’Oreal S.A.
