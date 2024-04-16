President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Oregon

WASHINGTON ­-- FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Oregon to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds, landslides and mudslides from Jan. 10-22, 2024.

Public assistance federal funding is available to the state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms, straight-line winds, landslides and mudslides in Benton, Clackamas, Coos, Hood River, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Multnomah, Sherman, Tillamook and Wasco counties, and the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Yolanda J. Jackson has been named Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.