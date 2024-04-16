Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,694 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,878 in the last 365 days.

Single Lane Closure on Wood County Route 2/20, Hoagland Run Road, Beginning Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Page Content

Wood County Route 2/20, Hoagland Run Road, will have a single lane closure beginning at the intersection of WV 2, 24/7, beginning Tuesday, April 16, 2024, through Friday, April 26, 2024, for reconstructing of the intersection. 
 
Delays of up to 15 minutes are expected. Flagging personnel will be present to maintain traffic flow.  Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​​

You just read:

Single Lane Closure on Wood County Route 2/20, Hoagland Run Road, Beginning Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more