Single Lane Closure on Wood County Route 2/20, Hoagland Run Road, Beginning Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Page Content

Wood County Route 2/20, Hoagland Run Road, will have a single lane closure beginning at the intersection of WV 2, 24/7, beginning Tuesday, April 16, 2024, through Friday, April 26, 2024, for reconstructing of the intersection.



Delays of up to 15 minutes are expected. Flagging personnel will be present to maintain traffic flow. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​​