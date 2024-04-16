County Route 37/08, (Rich Mountain Road), Randolph County, will have lane closures starting Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Page Content

County Route 37/08, (Rich Mountain Road), Randolph County, will have lane closures beginning at 6:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, through Monday, April 22, 2024, starting 3.0 miles from County Route 21 (Georgetown Road) and ending at 4.0 miles from County Route 5/5 (Mabie Road), for slide repair. Special accommodation for emergency vehicles and school buses only; all other motorists are to seek alternate routes.​​