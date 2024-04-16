Bridge Closure on County Route 50, Wolf Run Road, in Cameron, to Begin Monday, April 15, 2024

A portion of County Route 50, the Wolf Run Bridge, in Cameron, will be closed beginning Monday, April 15, 2024, due to flood damage. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. Alternate Route: Use County Route 48. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
