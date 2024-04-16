County Route 17/1 (Happy Road) will be closed starting Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Page Content

Monongalia County Route 17/1, Happy Road, will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, April 16, 2024, through Wednesday April 17, 2024, for culvert replacement.



THIS IS A TOTAL ROAD CLOSURE. ALL TRAFFIC, INCLUDING EMERGENCY SERVICE AND SCHOOL VEHICLES, MUST USE ALTERNATE ROUTES. Motorists are advised to allow additional time for their commute.Please note that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​