The northbound lane of WV 2, south of Washington Lands, from milepost 11.80 to milepost 12.50, will be closed through Thursday, April 17, 2024, for slide clean up. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
You just read:
Northbound Lane Closure on WV 2, near Washington Lands, through Thursday, April 17, 2024
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.