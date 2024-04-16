Departments Jointly Organized Explanatory Sessions to Promote the Service to Report New Hires and Employment Termination on "Business & Associations Platform"

MACAU, April 16 - The Social Security Fund (abbreviated to FSS in Macao) and Financial Services Bureau (abbreviated to DSF in Macao) jointly organized a number of explanatory sessions with the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau (abbreviated to SAFP in Macao) in March to introduce the "Business & Associations Platform – Report New Hires and Employment Termination" Service to employers from different sectors, letting them understand how to complete the reporting of new hires and employment termination for DSF’s Salaries Tax and FSS’s Obligatory System Contributions at the same time through the "Business & Associations Platform", thus encouraging more employers to use the electronic services of SAR Government.

The six explanatory sessions held in March were attended by more than 310 employer representatives, including those from leisure enterprises, finance, public enterprises, associations, schools, and large enterprises in Macao. Besides, the Macau Federation of Trade Unions and the Macao Chamber of Commerce also assisted in organizing their members to participate in the sessions.

The "Business & Associations Platform" facilitates businesses and associations to handle comprehensive government services through service integration. The platform has four major areas: "Dedicated zone for associations", "Renewal of licenses", "One-stop" and "One issue". Among which, the "Report New Hires and Employment Termination" service under the "One issue" allows employers to report online the new hires and employment termination only once, and the data will be received and processed by both the DSF and the FSS at the same time. After reporting, employers can also check and download employee-related information from the same platform, and make payments through a variety of electronic payment tools. The entire process is easy to operate, which can save repeated input by the user, and avoid errors and omissions.

At the explanatory sessions, some employers were concerned about issues such as the authority and operating procedures of the reporting service. Government representatives said that there is no need to apply separately for the "Report New Hires and Employment Termination" service. Employers can use the service just by logging in to the "Business & Associations Platform" with the entity user account. Employers can also assign management rights as needed, to more conveniently complete the reporting procedures and management of employee employment information.

For more information about the service, please call 2853 2850 (FSS) or 2833 6886 (DSF) during office hours. Relevant departments will also continue to hold explanatory sessions to deepen the public's understanding of the "Business & Associations Platform" and "Report New Hires and Employment Termination" service, thus promoting the use of more businesses and associations to provide convenient and high-quality electronic public services. For more details about the "Business & Associations Platform", members of the public can visit the dedicated website ( https://www.gov.mo/ab ).