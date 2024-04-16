[Discovering New Business Opportunities] IPIM Organises Macao Companies to Join the 3rd Phase of Canton Fair

MACAU, April 16 - The Opening Reception of the 135th China Import and Export Fair was held Guangzhou on 14 April. President of Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) Vincent U attended the event and exchanged opinions on fostering trade co-operation between the mainland, Hong Kong and Macao, and how to contribute to the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, with Director of China Foreign Trade Centre Chu Shijia, Head of Department of Foreign Trade under the Ministry of Commerce Li Xingqian, Director-General of Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province Zhang Jinsong, Secretary-General of the People’s Government of Guangzhou Municipality Hong Qian, as well as the representatives of Hong Kong’s and Macao’s industrial and commercial sectors.

IPIM will organise a delegation of 18 Macao companies to participate in the third phase of the 135th China Import and Export Fair ("Canton Fair") in Guangzhou in early May to help Macao companies "go global" and “bring in” more domestic and foreign investors to invest in Macao through the extensive promotion of Macao's opportunities arising from the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the development of overseas markets such as Portuguese-speaking countries.

"Macao Pavilion" to Showcase Macao Products and Explore Business Opportunities

The Canton Fair is a trade fair held in Guangzhou, Guangdong, China since 1957. Jointly hosted by the Ministry of Commerce and the People's Government of Guangdong Province, it is the oldest, largest, and the most representative international trade fair in China. Not only serving as an important channel for China's foreign trade, it is also an influential platform for promoting Macao enterprises and products to enter the mainland market. To help Macao enterprises find business opportunities and expand domestic and overseas markets, IPIM has organised Macao enterprises to participate in the Canton Fair since the first "Import Pavilion" was introduced at the 101st Canton Fair, to showcase their products and enhance their brand image.

The 135th Canton Fair will be held in Guangzhou in three phases from 15 April to 5 May. IPIM will organise Macao enterprises to participate in the third phase of the Canton Fair, from 1 to 5 May, and set up a 180-square-metre "Macao Pavilion", in which the business environment and investment opportunities in Macao, the advantages of Macao-Hengqin conventions and exhibitions, IPIM services and MinM Plaza will be presented. Moreover, a display zone for products from the Portuguese-speaking countries will be set up in the Macao Pavilion, promoting Macao’s role as a commercial and trade co-operation service platform between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries. The delegation organised by IPIM for the Canton Fair is composed of 18 Macao companies, including five “Made in Macao” companies and nine “Macao Brands”, four agents for products from Portuguese-speaking countries. Among them, seven companies are participating in the Canton Fair for the first time. The exhibits from these companies include souvenirs, snacks and pastries, wines, grape juices, sauces, clothing, leather goods, handbags, footwear, essential oils, household and leisure products.