Việt Nam values traditional friendship, cooperation with Benin: FM

VIETNAM, April 16 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam always values and wants to promote the traditional friendship and cooperation with Benin, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn affirmed during a phone conversation with his Beninese counterpart Olushegun Adjadi Bakari late Monday.

Highlighting the significant potential for bilateral cooperation, Minister Sơn suggested both sides further enhance bilateral economic cooperation, proposing the prompt implementation of the two ministries’ memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation signed in December last year via the organisation of their first political consultation meeting.

For his part, Bakari recommended the countries expeditiously conclude negotiations to proceed with the signing of an MoU on cooperation in agriculture, and expressed his hope for an early visit by a delegation from the Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, and affirmed his country's readiness to support Vietnam in promoting engagements with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The two sides agreed to strengthen delegation exchange activities, and create favourable conditions for businesses and investors of both countries to exchange market information and promote trade-investment and agricultural partnerships.

They also concurred to coordinate the sending of Vietnamese business delegations to Benin in the near future and to soon sign an agreement on visa exemption for holders of diplomatic and official passports as well as many other documents to establish cooperative mechanisms and legal frameworks conducive to bilateral cooperation.

On this occasion, Sơn invited Bakari to visit Việt Nam soon, and the Beninese FM accepted the invitation with pleasure. — VNS