MPD Seeks a Suspect in a Northwest Pickpocket Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District are searching for the suspect involved in a robbery that occurred on Monday, April 15, 2024.

At approximately 2:11 p.m., the suspect approached the victim who was a customer inside of a business, in the 3100 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The suspect took an envelope containing money from the victim’s pocket then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24050741