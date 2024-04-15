Submit Release
MPD Arrests Two Teens in Northwest Robbery

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce the arrests of two suspects involved in a robbery that occurred on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

At approximately 5:40 p.m., the victim was walking in the 3200 block of Hiatt Place, Northwest. Two suspects approached the victim and demanded the victim’s property. The suspects assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property. The suspects were arrested by responding officers.

On Saturday, April 13, 2024, a 13-year-old male of Northeast, DC, and 14-year-old male of Northwest, DC, were arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

CCN: 24055552

