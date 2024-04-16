MPD Seeks a Suspect in a Shooting in Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District are searching for the suspect involved in a Southeast shooting.

On Sunday, April 7, 2024, at approximately 10:17 p.m., members of the Fourth District responded to a local hospital where two adult male shooting victims were seeking treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation determined that the shooting occurred in the 2400 of Elvans Road, Southeast.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below.

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24052147

###