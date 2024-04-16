MPD Searching for Suspects in a Burglary

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District are asking for the community’s assistance in identifying suspects in a burglary of an establishment.

On Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at approximately 1:48 a.m., the suspects forcefully entered the rear door of a business in the 1500 block of U Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect stole property from the business and fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24053627