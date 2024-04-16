MPD Investigating Fatal Crash in Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic crash that resulted in the death of a pedestrian.

The preliminary investigation revealed that on Thursday, April 11, 2024, at approximately 3:38 p.m., an Audi sedan was travelling northbound on 6th Street, Northwest, from Howard Place, Northwest, at a high rate of speed. The Audi struck a parked vehicle and continued on 6th Street, Northwest. The vehicle failed to negotiate the left turn onto Fairmont Street, Northwest, where the vehicle mounted a curb and struck a man who was in or near a crosswalk. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital where he was admitted with serious injuries. The driver of the Audi was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

On Monday, April 15, 2024, the man died from his injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 18-year-old Mohamed Samura of Fredericksburg, VA.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

CCN: 24054330

###