DLNR News Release – COMMUNITY MEETING TO ADDRESS INSTREAM FLOW STANDARDS FOR WAIKOLOA, April 15, 2024

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

DAWN CHANG

CHAIRPERSON

NEWS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 15, 2024

COMMUNITY MEETING TO ADDRESS INSTREAM FLOW STANDARDS FOR WAIKOLOA

(WAIMEA) – Staff of the Commission on Water Resource Management (CWRM) will host a fact-gathering meeting on Thursday, April 18 to collect testimony and information to be compiled as part of an Instream Flow Standard Assessment Report. This report will serve as the primary reference for subsequent amendments to the interim instream flow standards for the Waikoloa, Kohākōhau, and Wai‘ula‘ula streams in the surface water hydrologic unit of Waikoloa, on the Island of Hawai‘i.

Meeting details:

Thursday, April 18

5:30 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

Waimea Community Center

65-1260 Kawaihae Road

Waimea

All interested people are urged to attend the community meeting and submit comments, orally or in writing. CWRM will continue to accept written testimony until May 2, 2024.

Testimony can be submitted in the following ways:

Mail: Commission on Water Resource Management

Department of Land and Natural Resources

P.O. Box 621

Honolulu, Hawaiʻi 96809

Fax: 808-587-0219

E-mail: [email protected]

If you need an auxiliary aid/service or other accommodation due to a disability, contact the Commission Secretary at 808- 587-0214 or [email protected].

# # #

Media Contact:

Ryan Aguilar

Communications Specialist

Hawai‘i Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

[email protected]

808-587-0396