Kansas Governor’s Council on Wellness, KDHE Announce Four New Council Members

The Kansas Governor’s Council on Wellness, formerly known as the Governor’s Council on Fitness, in collaboration with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), announces the appointment of four distinguished individuals to the Council: Nathan Fawson, Geovannie Gone, Vickie James and Douglas Neal.

”We are excited to welcome our newest council members,” Candice McField, council chair, said. “Their extensive expertise will make significant contributions to our continuous efforts in improving the health and wellness of Kansans.”

Nathan Fawson

Fawson is the CEO of the Southeast Kansas Mental Health Center and has 25 years of experience in healthcare and leadership roles. He is committed to improving personal, family and community health outcomes by promoting effective, whole-person care that supports physical, social, emotional, spiritual and cultural needs.

Geovannie Gone

Gone is the executive director of the Immunize Kansas Coalition, and her commitment to public health is evident through her previous role as chief administrative officer for Genesis Family Health. She actively contributes to the community by serving on multiple boards and advocating for the interests of the Latino community. She holds a master’s degree in public health, and is a licensed masters addiction counselor. She is also a Personal weightlifting coach and a sports nutritionist.

Vickie James

James serves as the coordinator for the Food and Farm Council of Riley County and the City of Manhattan, Kan. She comes with a long-standing history of community work with the Kansas Health Foundation and recently sat on the Community Engagement Taskforce, assisting in the development of the Kansas State University Next-Gen Strategic Plan. She also created the Healthy Kids Challenge, which is a national, award-winning nonprofit organization aimed at developing nutrition educational materials and training for schools and community youth groups.

Douglas Neal

Neal served in the Army and currently holds the position of Palliative Care Program Manager for KDHE. He is also a dedicated strength and conditioning coach and fitness instructor.

Other Council members include Candice McField, Candice McField Fitness; Jeff Usher, Kansas Health Foundation; Mark Thompson, Blue Cross Blue Shield; Callie Dyer, Finney County Community Health Coalition/LiveWell Finney County; Jody Love, Healthy Bourbon County Action Team; Travis Rickford, Live Well Northwest Kansas; Katie Schoenhoff, United Methodist Health Ministry Fund; and Brandon Skidmore, Sunflower Foundation.

About the Kansas Governor’s Council on Wellness

The Council advises the Governor and KDHE Secretary, as well as others on ways to improve the health of all Kansans by promoting physical activity, good dietary choices and tobacco-use prevention.

The work of the Council aligns with Healthy Kansans 2030 and addresses the health of Kansans by:

Relying on data such as Kansas Health Rankings and other reliable data sources;

Coordinating information exchanges about physical activity, healthy diets and tobacco-use prevention;

Creating private and public sector support for physical activity, good nutrition and tobacco-use prevention; and

Implementing a statewide awards program to recognize individuals, communities and organizations that show significant support for physical activity, good nutrition and tobacco-use prevention.

To learn more about the Kansas Governor’s Council on Wellness, visit getactivekansas.org/ and like the Kansas Governor’s Council on Wellness on Facebook facebook.com/GetActiveKansas/.

