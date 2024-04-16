PHILIPPINES, April 16 - Press Release

April 15, 2024 Bong Go assists displaced workers and inspects Super Health Center in Malaybalay City, Bukidnon Senator Christopher "Bong" Go continues to support social programs for the poor to help them overcome poverty, joblessness, and hunger. Recently, he and his Malasakit Team assisted displaced workers in Malaybalay City, Bukidnon, on Saturday, April 13. The senator provided masks, snacks, food packs, vitamins, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball. They also gave away a watch, a bicycle, shoes, and a mobile phone to select recipients. The relief activity was held at the Barangay Aglayan covered court. Meanwhile, Go also partnered with the local government and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to bring more livelihood opportunities for the community. DOLE provided temporary employment assistance to the 500 qualified beneficiaries who were introduced to DOLE's Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers program. "Sa pamamagitan ng programa na ito, ang gobyerno ay tumutulong sa mga manggagawang naapektuhan ng krisis at nakakapagbigay ng pansamantalang trabaho sa kanila," Go said his speech. Dubbed as 'Mr. Malasakit' for his consistent compassionate service to the poor, Go also filed Senate Bill No. 420, which aims to institutionalize of a Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP). If enacted, the primary objective of REAP is to furnish temporary employment avenues for individuals meeting specific criteria, including economic hardship, poverty, displacement, or reliance on seasonal employment. "Patuloy po tayong magtutulungan upang mas mapabuti pa ang kalagayan ng ating mga disadvantaged at displaced workers. Magkasama tayo sa layuning ito na makabuo ng mas ligtas at mas matatag na lipunan para sa lahat ng Pilipino," he added. As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go also inspected the Super Health Center in Malaybalay that day. To further bolster healthcare access, he has supported the establishment of Super Health Centers nationwide, including 15 in Bukidnon, to bring primary care, consultations, and early disease detection to local communities. "Sa mga itinayo ng Super Health Centers, nakita namin kung gaano kalaki ang naitutulong nito sa komunidad lalo na sa rural areas. 'Yun po ang layunin ng mga Super Health Centers, ang ilapit sa mamamayan ang serbisyong medikal ng gobyerno," he added. Through the concerted efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the DOH, led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and local government units, adequate funding was allocated for establishing more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide. Meanwhile, Go and his team also distributed similar aid to barangay health workers who attended the activity. Furthermore, Go underscored the importance of accessible and affordable healthcare as he urged the residents to visit Bukidnon Provincial Hospital in Maramag, where a Malasakit Center is available to help with their medical-related expenses. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. As of now, 162 Malasakit Centers have been established across the country. The DOH reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to more than ten million Filipinos. Go then acknowledged local officials, including Congressman John Flores, Governor Rogelio Niel Roque, Vice Governor Clive Quiño, Mayor Warren Pabillaran, and Vice Mayor Estelito Marabe, among others, for their service to their constituents. To further improve the province's development, Go, as Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, supported the funding of numerous projects in the province. Among these projects are several road improvements in Cabanglasan, Damulog, Dangcagan, Don Carlos, Kibawe, Kadingilan, Kalilangan, Lantapan, Libona, Malaybalay City, Malitbog, Maramag, Pangantucan, San Fernando, Talakag, Baungon, and Valencia City. He also supported the construction of multipurpose buildings in Cabanglasan, Damulog, Don Carlos, Impasug-ong, Kibawe, Malaybalay City, Manolo Fortich, Quezon, San Fernando, Sumilao, and Talakag. Go also advocated for evacuation centers in Damulog and Kiatotao and acquiring ambulances for Dangcagan, Quezon, and Cabanglasan. "Tandaan natin, minsan lang tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kung ano pong kabutihan o tulong na pwede nating gawin sa ating kapwa ay gawin na natin ngayon dahil hindi na tayo babalik sa mundong ito. Ako ang inyong Senator Kuya Bong Go, patuloy na magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo at ako po ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo po yan sa Diyos," added Go. On the same day, Go visited and gave support to personnel and trainees of the Bureau of Fire Protection in Impasug-ong, and participated in the groundbreaking ceremony for a fire station. Together with Senator Imee Marcos, they also aided indigent residents there. In Sumilao, he inspected the Super Health Center and provided assistance to displaced workers and barangay health workers. He also inspected the fire station in Sumilao.