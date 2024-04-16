Bong Go highlights importance of gov't programs for the poor while aiding indigents in Cateel, Davao Oriental

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's Malasakit Team, in coordination with Mayor Emilio Nuñez and Councilors Cynthia Steinl and Michael Rosalia, distributed assistance to indigents at Tinimbo Food Court in Cateel, Davao Oriental on Thursday, April 11.

Go's Malasakit Team provided shirts, vitamins, snacks, and basketball and volleyball balls to 180 indigents. They also provided a watch, a mobile phone, and shoes to select recipients.

Meanwhile, financial assistance was given to the residents from the national government in coordination with the local officials.

In line with his support for the town, Go, as vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, also helped in the construction of a flood mitigation structure, road improvements, and the acquisition of an ambulance unit.

"Prayoridad ko ang pagsuporta sa pro-poor programs at dapat po ay sikapin ng gobyerno na walang magutom na Pilipino. 'Yan po ang pakiusap ko parati sa executive," said Go, who is also dubbed as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service for the poor.

As the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, Go also encouraged those seeking health-related assistance to visit the Malasakit Center at Davao Oriental Provincial Medical Center in Mati City.

To ensure that medical assistance programs from the government are within reach, Go initiated the Malasakit Centers program in 2018. It was later institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463, which the senator principally authored and sponsored. Currently, there are 162 Malasakit Centers nationwide.

"Ayon sa DOH, mahigit sampung milyong Pilipino na ang natulungan nito. Pinirmahan ni dating pangulong Rodrigo Duterte noong naging senador po ako. Nasa loob na po ng isang kwarto sa ilang mga pampublikong ospital ang apat na ahensya ng gobyerno na may medical assistance programs para hindi na kailangang pumila at bumyahe pa sa iba't ibang opisina para humingi ng tulong pampagamot," cited Go.

Go also advocates for expanding access to primary medical services through the establishment of Super Health Centers across the country. With the support of fellow lawmakers, local government units and Department of Health, funds were allocated for more than 700 Super Health Centers, including 14 in the province. The DOH, led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, is the primary implementing agency that identifies the strategic locations for these centers.