PHILIPPINES, April 16 - Press Release

April 15, 2024 Bringing public services closer to communities: Bong Go visits Sumilao, Bukidnon to check on Super Health Center, inspect fire station, and aid displaced workers On Saturday, April 13, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go visited Bukidnon for a series of activities to benefit the poor and vulnerable sectors while also checking on several initiatives to improve public service delivery in the communities. Among the areas he visited was Sumilao, Bukidnon where he inspected the fire station there and a new firetruck as part of his advocacy being the principal author and co-sponsor of the BFP Modernization Act. Furthermore, Go, as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, inspected the construction of a Super Health Center in Sumilao which is expected to bring primary care, medical consultations and early disease detection closer to the community. "Pwede diyan ang panganganak, dental, laboratory, x-ray. Diyan na ang Konsulta ng PhilHealth, diyan na ang primary care ng Universal Health Care. Hindi n'yo na kailangan na bumiyahe pa sa mga hospital. Iyan ang hangarin ng Super Health Centers na ating isinulong -- para ilapit ang serbisyo medikal sa mga komunidad na nangangailangan nito," Go explained further. Through the collective efforts of Go, the Department of Health (DOH), local government units, and fellow lawmakers, including Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri, a native of Bukidnon, sufficient funds have been allocated for the construction of more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide, including 15 in Bukidnon. As part of his visit, Go also went to Barangay Kisolon Covered Court and extended rice packs, meals, vitamins, shirts, masks, and balls for volleyball and basketball to 500 displaced workers. There were also select recipients of bicycles, shoes, a mobile phone, and a watch. Go also collaborated with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) in providing temporary employment to the beneficiaries by acquainting them with the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program. "Salamat sa DOLE sa programang TUPAD. Patuloy po tayong magtutulungan upang mas mapabuti pa ang kalagayan ng ating mga disadvantaged at displaced workers. Magkasama tayo sa layuning ito na makabuo ng mas ligtas at mas matatag na lipunan para sa lahat ng Pilipino," he added. In a continued effort to enhance the well-being of Filipino workers facing crises residing in rural areas with limited employment prospects, Senator Go filed Senate Bill No. 420 which aims to provide temporary employment to eligible members of low-income rural households by establishing the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP). If passed into law, the primary goal of REAP would be to furnish temporary job opportunities to individuals meeting specific criteria related to economic disadvantage, poverty, displacement, or seasonal employment. In his speech, Go expressed his gratitude towards the local officials of Sumilao, including Congressman Jose Manuel Alba, Mayor Jose Antonio Villo, and Vice Mayor George Jeremy Baula, among others, for their dedication to meeting the needs of their constituents and effectively bringing government services closer to those in need. "Ako na inyong senador, magkapitbahay lang naman tayo. Taga-Davao lang naman ako. Huwag kayong magpasalamat sa akin. Sa totoo lang, ako ang dapat na magpasalamat sa inyo dahil binigyan n'yo ako ng pagkakataon na makapag serbisyo sa inyo. Mula sa puso ang aking pasasalamat sa inyong lahat," expressed Go. That day, the senator was also in Malaybalay, assisting more displaced workers, and inspected another Super Health Center there before attending the birthday celebration of Senate President Migz Zubiri. Earlier, Go also joined Senator Imee Marcos in assisting disadvantaged residents in Impasug-ong. They also met with Bureau of Fire Protection Region X officials, firefighters and trainees and even witnessed the groundbreaking of a fire station in Impasug-ong.