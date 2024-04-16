Submit Release
APIKUR Statement on President Biden and Prime Minister Sudani’s White House Meeting

NEW YORK, N.Y., UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of the Petroleum Industry of Kurdistan appreciates President Biden and Prime Minister Sudani’s emphasis on swiftly restoring exports through the Iraq-Türkiye pipeline, during their White House meeting.

APIKUR remains ready to immediately continue discussions with Government of Iraq and Kurdistan Regional Government officials to restore exports through the ITP, while preserving sanctity of current fiscal terms, and ensuring surety of past and future oil payments through formal written agreements.

We wish Prime Minister Sudani, and his delegation, continued success throughout their United States visit.

“The $10 billion in investments made by APIKUR member companies in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region oil and gas sector helps achieve Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani’s economic and energy goals expressed during his meeting with President Biden at the White House,” said Myles B. Caggins III, APIKUR spokesman. “APIKUR member companies are intensely focused on cooperating with Government of Iraq and Kurdistan Regional Government officials to resume oil exports through the Iraq-Türkiye pipeline as soon as possible.”

