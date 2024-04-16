Jurupa Community Services District Honored on the Floor of the California Senate

Senator Roth Recognizing JCSD on the California Senate Floor

JCSD was honored on the floor of the California Senate by Senator Richard J. Roth for JCSD's recent achievement as the Wastewater Collection System of the Year.

[JCSD is] not only a model for saving scarce water resources in our state, but also a nationwide leader.” — Senator Richard Roth

JURUPA VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of its service excellence and leadership in wastewater management, the Jurupa Community Services District (JCSD) was honored yesterday on the floor of the California Senate. Senator Richard J. Roth led the commendation, highlighting JCSD's recent achievement as the Wastewater Collection System of the Year for the entire state of California by the California Water Environment Association (CWEA).During the session, Senator Roth acknowledged the dedicated efforts of JCSD and its Collections team, several of whom were present, commending their commitment to operational excellence and stewardship. His remarks underscored JCSD's critical role in setting standards for wastewater management and community service. Following his comments, the entire Senate chamber joined in a round of applause, celebrating JCSD’s contributions to the state and its residents.“I have been proud to represent Jurupa Valley and this particular District for almost twelve years,” said Senator Roth during his comments in the Senate Chambers. “The statewide award honors the District’s exceptional commitment to maintaining its wastewater collection system. The District is not only a model for saving scarce water resources in our state, but also a nationwide leader.”"The recognition by the California Senate is a testament to the commitment of our team who focus on protecting our community and the environment each and every day," said Chris Berch, General Manager of JCSD. "We are honored by this acknowledgment and inspired to continue our promise of excellence in service for Eastvale and Jurupa Valley."The recognition on the Senate floor marks another milestone for JCSD, reflecting its status as a model of excellence. It underscores JCSD as one of the best public agencies and community service providers in California.After the Senate’s recognition, Assemblymembers Sabrina Cervantes and Bill Essayli each met with JCSD’s team in the Capitol to commend them on this great accomplishment.JCSD’s award winning Collections team include Aaron Anderson, Juan Flores, Juan Hernandez, Luis Tapia, Ricky Tejada, Rudy Soria, and Sergio Martinez, with Chander Letulle as Operations Director.

Senator Roth recognizing JCSD on the floor of the California Senate.