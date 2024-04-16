Comer Statement on President Biden Refusing to Answer Basic Questions, Testify in Public

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) issued the following statement on President Biden formally refusing to testify in public about his knowledge of and participation in his family’s business schemes:

“The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree in the Biden family. Like his son, Hunter Biden, President Biden is refusing to testify in public about the Bidens’ corrupt influence peddling. This comes as no surprise since President Biden continues to lie about his relationships with his son’s business partners, even denying they exist when his son said under oath during a deposition that they did. It is unfortunate President Biden is unwilling to answer questions before the American people and refuses to answer the very simple, straightforward questions we included in the invitation. Why is it so difficult for the White House to answer those questions? The American people deserve transparency from President Biden, not more lies.”

On March 28, 2024, Chairman Comer invited President Biden to testify at a public hearing. Additionally, Chairman Comer requested President Biden answer ten questions about his interactions with his son’s foreign business associates. President Biden has refused to answer the following ten questions:

Have you met, spoken to, or otherwise interacted with Jonathan Li of Bohai Industrial Fund and/or Bohai Harvest Rosemont? Have you met, spoken to, or otherwise interacted with Ye Jianming of CEFC? Have you met, spoken to, or otherwise interacted with Henry Zhao of the Harvest Fund? Have you met, spoken to, or otherwise interacted with Vadym Pozharskyi of Burisma Holdings? Have you met, spoken to, or otherwise interacted with Mykola Zlochevsky of Burisma Holdings? Have you met, spoken to, or otherwise interacted with Kenes Rakishev of Novatus Holding? Have you met, spoken to, or otherwise interacted with Yelena Baturina? Have you met, spoken to, or otherwise interacted with Yuriy Luzhkov? Did you ever ask your brother James Biden about the source of the funds he used to pay or repay you? Did Eric Schwerin have insight into all your bank accounts until December 2017?

