ASU+GSV Summit tackles big questions around AI, technology, education

Editor's note: We'll be updating this story daily throughout the summit.

The annual ASU+GSV Summit kicked off in San Diego on Sunday, drawing thousands of leaders for a four-day event that focuses on delivering education and workforce skills at scale.

This year’s theme is “Here Comes the Sun,” and new to the 2024 summit is a special "AIR Show" on AI revolution in education. The new event, which is free for attendees, takes place at the San Diego Convention Center on April 13–15 and features talks, performances and more that celebrate the ways artificial intelligence has been leveraged — from preschool through higher education.

On Monday morning, Arizona State University announced two new innovative partnerships during panels with ASU President Michael Crow.

Crow described collaborations with the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and with Endless Network, both of which will make digital education more accessible.

Here are some panel highlights:

Monday, April 15

Infinitely scalable learning: Are games a new frontier?

Crow, along with Matt Dalio, the founder of Endless Network, announced the creation of the Endless Games and Learning Lab at ASU, made possible by a $5 million gift from Endless.

The Endless Lab will advance ASU's pursuit of what it terms “Realm 5 learning” — massively distributed, universally accessible, high-intensity and personalized learning solutions for all people. The Endless Lab will be part of the Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts and physically will be within the Media and Immersive eXperience (MIX) Center in Mesa.

Dalio, who met Crow at the ASU+GSV Summit two years ago, said during Monday’s panel that one of his “aha” moments was that every time he asked a computer engineer how they learned to code, the answer was “As a kid, I loved games.”

“If you can lean into the instinct that is already there, in a kid playing Minecraft, we believe you can teach youth en masse in a way never possible before,” Dalio said.

Crow said that games such as “Sims” and “Minecraft” teach complex sociological, political and management skills, and that Realm 5 learning can be done because we already have the tools to create individual pathways for each learner, every one of whom is different.

“Games are one of the pathways to enhance these learning outcomes,” he said. “Through playing games you’re learning.”

The new center will close the quality gap between popular games and games that have been developed specifically to educate.

“Pillar one is to look at how you bridge the gap from the perspective of the craft of game making — it’s an art to make games,” Dalio said.

“Then there’s the entrepreneurial perspective. How do you build a business model that sweeps the world?

“And then there is the academic perspective. What is the research and science behind it?”

Crow said that the new technology will better teach subjects such as the “hard sciences,” which have been considered difficult to learn and teach.

“How do we enhance learning so no human is left behind because of some human construct?” he said.

“How do you take the supercomputer that is the human mind and empower it in every possible way? We now have the capability to build those things.”

The future of education at scale

Crow said that there’s resistance to the massive technological changes ahead because people can’t believe that new processes can be better.

“If you take a person like myself, my tools were a pencil, a piece of paper, a slide rule and a book. Those are unbelievable ways of learning. But if you’re educated in that one realm, it’s difficult to imagine the next realm,” he said.

He also said that with new AI technologies, students must be viewed as co-creators in the learning experience.

“I talk to my AI tool and it talks back to me or draws images of things. There’s nobody involved but me and this tool. We have to have a different kind of status for students going forward.”

Michael Hansen, CEO of Cengage Group, said that while gaming is a way to teach and engage the human mind, the relationship between teacher and student will remain central.

“We need to figure out how these platforms can enhance that relationship, but frankly, over half of students in our education system don’t have access to that,” he said.

He said that faculty need to be trained on new technology tools.

“But 70% of faculty in the U.S. are adjunct,” he said.

“They’re very hard-pressed for time and don’t want to spend hours to learn something new. We have to make it easy to learn and save them time so they can focus on teaching students, particularly those that are advanced and those left behind.”

Doug Becker, founder and CEO of Cintana, said that AI can simultaneously widen and close the equity gap in education.

“AI tutors give lie to the idea that students go online as a shortcut and a cheat. It’s the opposite,” he said.

Breaking barriers and empowering students

ASU and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, are announcing a collaboration to make it easier for more adults to get a high-quality college degree. The two universities will co-design new education opportunities and develop solutions to support the workforce needs of their respective states and surrounding regions.

Starting in fall 2024, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, students studying fully online will have access to a selection of general education courses through the ASU partnership that previously had not been available, allowing direct access to nine fully online undergraduate degree programs.

The course exchange will allow the University of Tennessee to more quickly develop online degree programs, and academic units at both institutions will have the opportunity to collaborate with their counterparts in designing and launching new programs at each school or even jointly.

At the ASU+GSV Summit on Monday, Donde Plowman, chancellor of the University of Tennessee, said that her university is behind in developing an online learning initiative. She was intrigued by Crow’s offer to partner and his advice to focus on undergraduate degree programs.

“Michael said that if you’re going to help the socioeconomic situation in Tennessee, that’s where you have to start,” she said.

“We have 100,000 people in Tennessee who have degree credit but no degree. In the last year alone, we’re attracting businesses like crazy — 77,000 new businesses in one year. And the fastest growing segment where there’s a need for employment is the four-year college degree segment.”

She said that her university will learn from ASU’s experience in developing EdPlus, which is approaching the milestone of 100,000 graduates.

Donde Plowman (right), chancellor of the University of Tennessee, speaks during a panel about ASU's new partnership with the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Included in the panel is moderator Nancy Gonzales (left), ASU executive vice president and university provost, and ASU President Michael Crow. Photo courtesy of EdPlus at ASU

Crow said that large social problems are bigger than any individual higher education institution.

“We’re not profit seekers. We’re social outcome seekers. We have for-profit partners we work with and for-profit vendors we purchase from,” he said.

“But we can work together to focus only on students and not worry about whether shareholders are satisfied with the return on the venture.”

Crow said that ASU will learn from the University of Tennessee.

“Every university has spikes of excellence, with clusters of faculty that are better than others or individual programs that are unique,” he said.

“We’re hoping to find ways to leverage the University of Tennessee’s expertise and faculty knowhow on solving problems. We think there should be more alliances, more partnerships and more joint degrees.”

Making an impact in California: Higher education leaders on learning and the edtech revolution

Sonya Christian, chancellor of the California Community Colleges, described her system’s “Vision 2030” and what it means to be truly open access.

“We have 2 million students, the largest higher education system in the U.S. Yes, we take everyone who comes to us, but what about the 6.8 million Californians who have a high school diploma but no college credit and are in low-income jobs with no hope for economic mobility?

“Vision 2030 is not about building it and they’ll come, but if you’re open access with equity, we have to find those who haven’t found their way to college and bring college to them.”

That will require technology, she said.

“There is a promise and anticipation that the AI tool can raise the profiles of a large number of individuals rather than have the elites, the stratification,” she said.

The California Community Colleges are signing data-sharing agreements with large employers to facilitate the process of awarding credit for work experience to large numbers of workers.

“If you have a health care aide, you have to recognize the learning that happened in her 10 years of work,” she said.

Crow said it has only been within the past 100 years that society decided that high school was necessary.

“What Sonja’s talking about is hard for people to get their arms around,” he said. “The California Community Colleges have taken the lead in figuring out how to be ubiquitously present for everyone.

“We have to find a way to look at learners as the unit of analysis, not the college or the university or the state.

“We made egregious social errors by not continuing the learning process. If you want to drive up the American economy, drive up wages, drive up the standard of living, drive up income, drive up the competitiveness of the U.S., we must find a way to make every person an engaged learner at scale.”