City of Maple Ridge announces significant progress on Abernethy Way corridor expansion with support from the Province

CANADA, April 15 - From the City of Maple Ridge: https://www.mapleridge.ca/ArchiveCenter/ViewFile/Item/2094

The City of Maple Ridge, in partnership with the Province of B.C., today announced the much-anticipated expansion of the Abernethy Way Corridor from 224 to 230 Street, a key component of the City’s ambitious Maple Ridge Moves plan that will help to unlock new opportunities for affordable housing and Bus Rapid Transit (BRT).

As one of the fastest-growing communities in the Lower Mainland, Maple Ridge is on a fast track to enhancing the quality of life for its residents through strategic transportation and infrastructure improvements.

The Abernethy Way Corridor Expansion represents a critical stride in improving Maple Ridge's transportation network. Abernethy Way is a major transportation and economic link to the City’s primary industrial lands at 256 Street as well as a direct route to Golden Ears Park, the most heavily used provincial park in British Columbia.

The City’s Strategic Transportation Plan identifies this corridor as a pressing need for both local and inter-municipal traffic as well as providing secondary access to the rapidly developing growth area of Silver Valley that will ultimately house 11,000 residents.

Moving forward with the Maple Ridge Moves plan is crucial for easing traffic flow, improving access to critical services, and supporting future residential and economic development.

$3.5 million in funding from the Province’s Growing Communities Fund has been allocated toward completion of the expansion from 224 to 230 Street. The City has also committed partial funding for the further corridor expansion to 240 Street but will require additional provincial and federal funding to move forward with the next phase of construction in 2025.

Key Features and Benefits of the Abernethy Way Corridor Expansion from 224 to 230 street:

Enhanced connectivity and reduced congestion for thousands of Maple Ridge residents.

Improved access to Maple Ridge’s primary industrial lands, fostering economic growth and job creation.

The road improvements in the Maple Ridge Moves plan will help make room for TransLink bringing Bus Rapid Transit to our community.

The Maple Ridge Moves plan also includes other key projects like the expansion of Golden Ears Way, the construction of the Silver Valley Bridge, as well as advancement of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) on Lougheed Highway.

In light of recent announcements regarding the federal Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) and the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund, the City of Maple Ridge is also exploring opportunities to advocate for additional support to further its goals for sustainable development and affordable housing – and is hopeful that the province and federal governments will continue to step up and help.

The City invites residents and community stakeholders to stay engaged with the progress of the Abernethy Way Corridor Expansion and other Maple Ridge Moves projects by visiting https://www.mapleridge.ca/2550/Maple-Ridge-Moves

Quotes

“Today's progress on the Abernethy Way Corridor Expansion is a clear indication of what can be achieved through strong partnerships and shared vision. This project is not just about expanding a road; it's about laying the groundwork for a future where our community continues to thrive, supported by robust infrastructure and sustainable growth. We are immensely grateful for the Province of B.C.’s investment through the Growing Communities Fund, which has been pivotal in reaching this milestone. As we celebrate this achievement, we also look forward with optimism to the continued support from both provincial and federal governments. Together, we can continue to advance the Maple Ridge Moves initiative, further enhancing the livability and economic vitality of Maple Ridge for generations to come.” – Mayor Dan Ruimy, City of Maple Ridge

“The Abernethy Way Corridor Expansion will connect communities in Maple Ridge, provide more ways to get around the city and unlock new opportunities. Through investment from the Growing Communities Fund, our government is supporting Maple Ridge and every community across the province by funding projects that improve infrastructure, enhance connection and support the sustainable growth of strong communities.” – Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs

“It is exciting to see our City and the Province partnering on this project as we build out our major transportation routes, which is something that our growing community certainly needs. Our businesses will benefit from improved movement of goods and more efficient travel times that this road expansion will enable, especially as the City forges a path of greater access to new industrial land which is in critically short supply across the Lower Mainland.” – Kristi Maier, CEO Ridge Meadows Chamber.