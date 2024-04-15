Governor Abbott Issues Disaster Declaration For East Texas Flooding

TEXAS, April 15 - April 15, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a disaster declaration for seven East Texas counties impacted by severe storms and flooding that began last week and continues to affect homes, businesses, and the agriculture industry throughout those regions. The counties in the Governor’s declaration include: Hardin, Jasper, Jefferson, Newton, Panola, Shelby, and Tyler counties.

“The State of Texas continues working around-the-clock with local officials to respond to severe storms and flooding and help all impacted Texans begin to rebuild and recover,” said Governor Abbott. "I issued a disaster declaration to ensure that all resources are readily available to communities in need to support their recovery efforts. Texans are encouraged to report damages to their homes or businesses through the iSTAT damage survey so state and local officials can determine if the state meets the requirements for additional federal assistance. I thank the Texas Division of Emergency Management and first responders who are working tirelessly to keep their fellow Texans recover from these storms.”

Local and state officials are currently assessing damage across the affected regions. As flood waters recede, those initial damage assessments will continue, and determinations will be made about the eligibility of various forms of federal disaster assistance for impacted residents. Additional counties may be added to the declaration at a later date.

To assist with the damage assessment process, Texans are urged to self-report damage to homes and businesses using the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT), which can be accessed at damage.tdem.texas.gov. The information provided through iSTAT helps officials identify immediate resource needs and aids in determining eligibility for disaster assistance. The survey is available in English and Spanish and is accompanied by tutorial videos to help with the submission process.

At the Governor’s direction, state agencies continue to support requests for assistance from local officials. Texas Division of Emergency Management personnel remain engaged in the impacted communities alongside local officials to support the region’s recovery from storm damage.

Read the Governor's disaster declaration.