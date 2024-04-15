Submit Release
TOMORROW: In the Bay Area, Governor Newsom to Announce Climate Partnership with Norway

BAY AREA – Governor Gavin Newsom will welcome His Royal Highness Crown Prince Haakon, leading a delegation from Norway. The Governor and Jan Christian Vestre, Norway’s Minister of Trade and Industry, will announce a new climate partnership between California and Norway, continuing California’s commitment to international climate collaboration.

WHEN: Tuesday, April 16, 2024 at approximately 12:00 PM

LIVESTREAM: @CAgovernor Twitter page, California Governor Facebook page, and Governor’s Office YouTube page.

This event will also be available to TV stations on the LiveU Matrix under “California Governor.”

**NOTE: This in-person press event will be open to credentialed media only. There will be limited time for media Q&A. Media interested in attending must RSVP to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov by no later than Tuesday, April 16 at 9 a.m.

