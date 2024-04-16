How one lawmaker wants to improve California regulationsMartin.Novitski
Thu, 04/11/2024 - 10:02
NewsLink
California’s Legislature has a team of attorneys who help draft bills. State agencies need the same to avoid flawed regulations, says Sen. Roger Niello. Niello introduced Senate Bill 1104 — based on an idea from veteran lobbyist Chris Micheli — that would establish an Office of Regulatory Counsel in the governor’s office to draft regulations until 2035.
You just read:
How one lawmaker wants to improve California regulations
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.