How one lawmaker wants to improve California regulations

How one lawmaker wants to improve California regulationsMartin.Novitski Thu, 04/11/2024 - 10:02 NewsLink California’s Legislature has a team of attorneys who help draft bills. State agencies need the same to avoid flawed regulations, says Sen. Roger Niello. Niello introduced Senate Bill 1104 — based on an idea from veteran lobbyist Chris Micheli — that would establish an Office of Regulatory Counsel in the governor’s office to draft regulations until 2035.