Laurel House, Inc. to Honor Silver Hill Hospital Chief Nursing Officer, Dr. Immacula Cann at Annual Benefit
Laurel House will honor Immacula Cann, DNP, RN-BC as the 2024 Champion for Recovery at its annual fundraiser, An Evening with Laurel House.STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, April 27, Laurel House will honor Immacula Cann, DNP, RN-BC as 2024 Champion for Recovery at its annual fundraiser, An Evening with Laurel House. Dr. Cann is a Board Certified Psychiatric and Mental Health Registered Nurse, with a Doctorate of Nursing Practice degree from Northeastern University. She is Chief Nursing Officer at Silver Hill Hospital, where she works to build a cohesive team committed to providing a high-quality patient experience while also ensuring the mental and physical wellbeing of staff. Dr. Cann also serves as Lecturer/Preceptor for Yale University’s Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing Graduate Entry Specialty in Nursing (GEPN) program.
In addition to her professional work, Dr. Cann is very involved in the community. A lifelong advocate for social justice for families and children, she is currently serving on several boards and commissions. She was the 2021 endorsed Democratic Candidate for Mayor of Stratford, CT and is currently serving her third term as an elected member of the Connecticut State Democratic Party Committee. She was named 2024 Grand Marshal of Juneteenth of Fairfield County, Inc.
Celebrating 40 years of providing mental health services to the local community, the event includes cocktails and dinner, dancing, a live auction, and raffles. Proceeds will support Laurel House, Inc.’s mission to help individuals and families achieve and sustain mental health to lead fulfilling lives.
Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at: laurelhouse.net/tickets.
For information about sponsorship and ad opportunities, please call Sheila McCaffrey at 203-487-1604.
About Laurel House, Inc.
Laurel House, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, helps individuals and families achieve and sustain mental health to lead fulfilling lives in the community. It has been in operation since 1984 and serves 8 towns in lower Fairfield County from Greenwich to Westport, and its Supported Education and Mobile Employment programs serve 14 towns to Bridgeport. Laurel House's family of services, called Resources to Recover, includes: Supported Education; Supported Employment; Thinking Well (Cognitive Remediation); Supportive Housing; Mobile Employment Services and www.rtor.org, a free gateway website to mental health services. Laurel House and rtor.org are committed to the advancement of racial equity and social justice, and to making mental health services accessible to all. For more information visit www.laurelhouse.net and www.rtor.org.
Sheila McCaffrey
Laurel House, Inc.
+1 203-487-1604
smccaffrey@laurelhouse.net
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram