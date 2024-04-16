Celebrate the Auspicious Occasion of Ram Navami with the devotional Ram Lalla Idol from Mandir Darshan
Celebrate the Auspicious Occasion of Ram Navami with Devotion with Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir Prasad & Ram Lalla Idol from Mandir DarshanNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ram Navami, the celebration of Lord Rama's birth, is a joyous occasion observed by Hindus worldwide. Here are some ways you can participate in the festivities:
At Home:
Puja and Darshan: Devotees can clean their homes, and install Ram Lalla idol or picture of Lord Rama, Sita, Lakshmana, and Hanuman. Offer them flowers, fruits, sweets, and a lit diya (lamp) while chanting mantras or prayers.
Fasting: Observing a full or partial fast on Ram Navami is a common practice. Devotees can choose to abstain from certain foods or eat only fruits and milk products.
Reading the Ramayana: Reading or listening to the Ramayana, the epic tale of Lord Rama's life, is a significant part of the celebration.
Bhajans and Kirtans: Devotees can sing devotional songs or hymns in praise of Lord Rama.
Community Celebrations:
Temple Visits: Many Hindu temples hold special pujas and discourses during Ram Navami. Devotees can visit a temple near and participate in the celebrations.
Ramlila: Attending a Ramlila, a traditional enactment of scenes from the Ramayana, is a popular way to experience the story and connect with Lord Rama's life.
Community Meals (Langar): Some communities organize langars (community meals) where everyone is welcome to share a meal together in the spirit of fellowship.
Additional Practices:
Charity: Community can Donate to a worthy cause or volunteer their time to help others in need.
Reflection: Ram Navami is a time to reflect on Lord Rama's ideals of truth, righteousness, and devotion to duty. Devotees should understand these values and follow this in their life.
Here are some resources to help to learn more:
Websites:
Rama Navami Wikipedia: en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rama_Navami
This Ram Navami, devotees across the globe will celebrate the joyous birth of Lord Rama, the seventh avatar of Vishnu. Falling on on 17th April 2024, Ram Navami is a time for prayers, reflection, and celebrating Lord Rama's life and teachings.
Embrace the Spirit of Ayodhya in Your Home : Devotees can get Ram Lalla idol to home and celebrate Ram Navmi.
Mandir Darshan will help you to deliver Ram Lalla idol to devotee. Mandir Darshan will also help to deliver Ram Janmbhoomi Prasadam to the homes of devotee. Devotees can visit Mandir Darshan website https://mandirdarshan.co.in to get their Ram Lalla Idol.
Owning a Ram Lalla idol allows devotees to create a dedicated space for prayers and devotions, keeping Lord Rama's presence close throughout the year.
Receive Prasad Blessed at Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir: Deepen the connection with the holy site by receiving sanctified prasad (offerings) directly from Ayodhya. Devotees can also get prasad from Ram Mandir directly.
Alok Singh
Mandir Prasadam
+91 98351 11799
email us here