ADOT updating Arizona’s strategic plans to enhance highway safety

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation is updating its Strategic Highway Safety Plan and creating the state’s first Active Transportation Safety Action Plan and is asking for the public’s input on safety concerns and priorities to help develop the plans.

Federal regulations require each state to have a Strategic Highway Safety Plan for reducing fatalities and serious injuries on public roadways and to update that plan every five years. ADOT leads development of this plan in partnership with local, state, federal and other stakeholders so that all highway safety programs can leverage resources and work together effectively to enhance safety.

The Strategic Highway Safety Plan establishes a statewide vision and strategies for improving safety, with a goal of reducing life-altering crashes by 20% by 2030. The plan is based on the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Safe System Approach, which looks at all factors affecting safety and emphasizes a shared responsibility for improving safety on roadways.

Meanwhile, ADOT and its partners are developing Arizona’s first Active Transportation Safety Action Plan to address a rise in pedestrian and bicyclist fatalities in Arizona, the vast majority of which occur on local roadways. This plan will recommend location-specific projects to improve safety for pedestrians and bicyclists where they interact with the state highway system.

Information on both efforts is available at adotsafetyplan.com.

ADOT is holding public meetings to provide an overview of the plans and offer the opportunity for public input on safety concerns and priorities. The meetings will be held:

Phoenix

5:30-7 p.m., Tuesday, April 30

Gateway Community College, Copper Room

108 N. 40th St.

Flagstaff

5:30-7 p.m., Thursday, May 2

Flagstaff Aquaplex

1702 N. Fourth St.

Tucson

5:30-7 p.m., Tuesday, May 7

Ramada by Wyndham

777 W. Cushing St.

Virtual

6 p.m. Thursday, May 9

Registration link: https://bit.ly/ADOTSafetyMeeting

You also can provide input through Friday, May 17, in these ways:

Complete an online survey at: adotsafetyplan.com

Email: [email protected]

Call the bilingual phone line: 855.712.8530

Mail: ADOT SHSP & ATSAP, 1655 W. Jackson St., MD 126F, Phoenix, AZ 85007

For more information, please visit azdot.gov/SafetyPlan.