Camelot Homes Wins Builder of the Year Award at 2024 MAME Awards
Home Builders Association of Central Arizona recognizes top achievements in the industry
I am so proud of Jonnea, Leland, and the entire Camelot team. And what a thrill to be announced as Builder of the Year! It’s something everyone at our company is extremely proud of. Thank you HBACA!”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Home Builders Association of Central Arizona (HBACA) announced the winners of the 38th annual Major Achievements in Merchandising Excellence (MAME) Awards at a ceremony held on April 6, 2024, at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge. Camelot Homes’ Jonnea Bennett was named Online Sales Professional of the Year, Camelot’s Leland Grise was named Purchasing Professional of the Year, and Camelot Homes was the winner of the grand prize – the Builder of the Year Award (for builders with up to 250 closings).
— Julie Hancock, Camelot Homes Managing Director
“We have intentionally built a dream team of professionals who are focused on delivering a high-end experience and uniquely designed homes in special locations that are truly unlike any other residences out there,” says Camelot Homes Managing Director, Julie Hancock. “I am so proud of Jonnea, Leland, and the entire Camelot team. And what a thrill to be announced as Builder of the Year! It’s something everyone at our company is extremely proud of. Thank you HBACA!”
For 38 years, the Home Building industry has come together at MAME to honor builders, developers, architects, interior designers, sales and marketing, and building professionals for their hard work, creativity, and outstanding achievements. More than 600 attendees, including some of the biggest names in the home building industry, were present to celebrate the best of the home building industry over the past year. This year, MAME had over 450 entries from 25 builders participating in more than 60 categories, making it the most competitive MAME in recent memory. Among the most highly anticipated awards of the night were the coveted Builder of the Year awards. A full list of Finalists and Winners can be found here.
About Camelot Homes
Camelot Homes began building its legacy based on uncompromising quality over 50 years ago. Across three generations, the Hancock family has provided the kind of personal consideration, attention to detail and luxurious, expert craftsmanship that distinguishes homes built by Camelot from all others on the market. Award-winning design and timeless elements are organically incorporated into every home, with a result that is wholly inspired by the clients we serve. A home is much more than a structure – it’s an enclave that captures and treasures the poignant moments, the unforgettable celebrations, and the unexpected joys that encompass a beautiful, imaginative life. Even as our business grows, we are committed to building distinctive, best-in-class homes that have as much character as their owners, providing a level of quality that goes above and beyond every industry norm, and surpassing the expectations of even the most discerning homebuyers. Learn more at camelothomes.com
About Home Builders Association of Central Arizona
The Home Builders Association of Central Arizona is a trade organization representing home builders, remodelers, and industry professionals throughout Central Arizona. The organization is committed to promoting the growth and success of the home building industry through advocacy, education, and networking opportunities. For more information, visit the HBACA website at www.hbaca.org.
